Tether, the largest and most well-known stablecoin, is reportedly looking for a $500 billion valuation that could make the stablecoin issuer one of the world’s most valuable companies. Bloomberg confirmed that Tether aims to lock this $500 billion valuation through $15 billion and $20 billion in private funding. Tether is actively pursuing talks with multiple ... Read more The post Tether Looking to Raise Up to $20B, Bringing its Valuation to $500B appeared first on BiteMyCoin.Tether, the largest and most well-known stablecoin, is reportedly looking for a $500 billion valuation that could make the stablecoin issuer one of the world’s most valuable companies. Bloomberg confirmed that Tether aims to lock this $500 billion valuation through $15 billion and $20 billion in private funding. Tether is actively pursuing talks with multiple ... Read more The post Tether Looking to Raise Up to $20B, Bringing its Valuation to $500B appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

Tether Looking to Raise Up to $20B, Bringing its Valuation to $500B

By: Bitemycoin
2025/09/24 14:32
Moonveil
MORE$0.08534+1.63%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000576+0.17%
Houdini Swap
LOCK$0.1606+1.06%

Tether, the largest and most well-known stablecoin, is reportedly looking for a $500 billion valuation that could make the stablecoin issuer one of the world’s most valuable companies. Bloomberg confirmed that Tether aims to lock this $500 billion valuation through $15 billion and $20 billion in private funding.

Tether is actively pursuing talks with multiple investors to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion for around 3% of its equity through a private placement, with Cantor Fitzgerald performing the lead adviser role. The discussions are in the early stages, and multiple sources claim that the final numbers in the deal could end up lower than the company’s expectations. According to the latest market evaluation, this deal would place Tether alongside OpenAI and SpaceX in terms of private company valuations.

Tether to Maximize the Scale of the Company’s Strategy across All Existing and New Business Lines, says Paolo Ardoino 

Bloomberg, one of the prominent global media and financial data companies, reported that Tether Holdings SA, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin, is in talks with investors to raise as much as $20 billion, a deal that could propel the crypto firm into the highest ranks of the world’s most valuable private companies. 

According to the report, the El Salvador-based organization is expecting between $15 billion and $20 billion in exchange for the company’s 3% stake. The announcement from the stablecoin issuer is proof of the rising demand and significance of stablecoins after the crypto-friendly policies and positive regulatory environment in the United States under the Trump administration. 

Paolo Ardoino, Tether’s chief executive officer, has officially confirmed that the stablecoin issuer company aims to maximize the scale of the company’s strategy across all existing and new business lines. He tweeted on X that Tether was evaluating a raise from a selected group of high-profile key investors to maximize the scale of the Company’s strategy across all existing and new business lines (stablecoins, distribution ubiquity, AI, commodity trading, energy, communications, media) by several orders of magnitude.

The people involved in the strategic planning confirmed that the process aims at top-end targets, and the final number in the deal could be significantly lower than initially expected by the organization. The authorized spokespersons said that the talks are in early stages and the details of the proposed investment might change as time progresses. They also added that the transaction would involve new equity rather than existing investors selling their stakes, and that Cantor Fitzgerald would act as the lead adviser. 

Based on the stake offered by Tether, the newly proposed deal would take the company to around $500 billion, placing it in the same league as OpenAI and Elon Musk’s SpaceX, and would mark an extraordinary achievement for an organization operating in the crypto business. The latest evaluation suggests that Tether’s direct rival, Circle Internet Group Inc., a publicly traded stablecoin issuer, is valued at around $30 billion as of Tuesday afternoon.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino has already mentioned their plans to introduce USAT, a U.S.-specific stablecoin catering to different use cases than USDT. He added that they had built the most popular distribution channel for the United States, but also for the United States to reach the world. He stated that with USAT and USDT together, they could bring financial services to the rest of the world and also to the underserved communities in the United States. (Federal Reserve, U.S. Treasury).

The post Tether Looking to Raise Up to $20B, Bringing its Valuation to $500B appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

“Bitcoin Will 10x Gold,” Michael Saylor Says Amid Rising Treasury Adoption

“Bitcoin Will 10x Gold,” Michael Saylor Says Amid Rising Treasury Adoption

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016658-3.34%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 13:39
Share
ETHZilla raises $350M to expand Ethereum L2 investments – Details!

ETHZilla raises $350M to expand Ethereum L2 investments – Details!

Can ETHZilla maintain its momentum while Ethereum’s price hovers near $4.2K?
NEAR
NEAR$3.019-3.36%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 14:00
Share
Pi Coin Crash Opens Door for Price Breakout—Here’s How

Pi Coin Crash Opens Door for Price Breakout—Here’s How

The post Pi Coin Crash Opens Door for Price Breakout—Here’s How appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Coin shocked the market this week with a steep crash that pushed the altcoin to a new all-time low.  However, the asset quickly bounced back, recovering some of its losses. Interestingly, investors appear to be treating this decline as an entry point rather than an exit signal. Pi Coin Investors Pour Money The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) shows strong investor conviction in Pi Coin. Despite the crash, the indicator has sharply climbed to a three-month high, signaling significant inflows into the asset. This suggests that investors are not abandoning Pi Coin but instead allocating fresh capital at discounted levels. Sponsored Sponsored This behavior highlights growing confidence among market participants who see the recent decline as an opportunity. Buying activity during periods of weakness often fuels price recovery, and Pi Coin seems to be benefiting from this pattern. The strong inflows could provide the foundation for a potential breakout if momentum continues. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Pi Coin CMF. Source: TradingView The broader momentum also hints at a shift in direction. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has slipped into oversold territory below 30.0, a level that often signals saturation of bearish momentum. Historically, Pi Coin has reversed trend after dipping into this zone. If market conditions remain stable, Pi Coin could replicate past recoveries from oversold levels. The RSI suggests that selling pressure may have peaked, opening the door for a rebound. A favorable shift in sentiment across the broader crypto market could accelerate this move. Pi Coin RSI. Source: TradingView PI Price Could Bounce Back At the time of writing, Pi Coin is trading at $0.282, struggling to break past the $0.286 resistance. Flipping this barrier into support will be critical for initiating a sustainable recovery. While the next significant resistance…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08532+1.71%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004424-2.66%
Movement
MOVE$0.1168+0.95%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 14:14
Share

Trending News

More

“Bitcoin Will 10x Gold,” Michael Saylor Says Amid Rising Treasury Adoption

ETHZilla raises $350M to expand Ethereum L2 investments – Details!

Pi Coin Crash Opens Door for Price Breakout—Here’s How

Thai Police Dismantle $15M Crypto Scam Ring Targeting Koreans

Fitell Unveils $100M Solana Treasury, Plans Rebrand