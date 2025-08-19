The post Tether Names Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor for U.S. Strategy appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Tether has appointed Bo Hines, former Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council, as its new Strategic Advisor. In this role, Hines will guide Tether’s U.S. strategy and support its expanding digital asset initiatives. His government and policy experience is expected to help the company strengthen its presence in the American market while navigating evolving regulations. With this move, Tether aims to sharpen its U.S. approach and build stronger connections across the crypto and financial landscape.
