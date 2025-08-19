Tether recruits ex-Trump adviser Bo Hines to bolster US strategy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 20:57
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.668-4.91%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.001191-37.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021059-8.81%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03632-3.45%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.0569-5.11%

Tether has hired Bo Hines, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, as its Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and US Strategy.

The company confirmed on Aug. 19 that Hines will immediately begin working with Tether’s leadership to guide its expansion and regulatory engagement in the United States.

In his new role, Hines will oversee strategy, liaise with regulators, and engage with key industry stakeholders to ensure Tether’s initiatives align with legal and operational standards.

Speaking on his appointment, Hines posited that his new position provides an opportunity to apply lessons from public service to the private sector.

According to him:

Tether’s US expansion

Hines’ appointment comes as Tether continues its push to strengthen its US presence while navigating an evolving regulatory environment.

The firm said it has already reinvested nearly $5 billion into the US ecosystem as part of its commitment to domestic growth.

Apart from that, Tether’s influence in the US financial system is already substantial, with the company holding approximately $127 billion in US Treasuries to back its USDT tokens.

By comparison, if Tether were a sovereign entity, it would be the 18th-largest holder of US debt. This level of investment extends the Treasury demand beyond traditional buyers while indirectly supporting the US dollar dominance.

The firm has also hinted at plans to launch a new stablecoin tailored to its US users.

So, Hines’ appointment aligns with the stablecoin issuer’s prioritisation of the US market. Paolo Ardoino, Tether CEO, said:

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/tether-recruits-ex-trump-adviser-bo-hines-to-bolster-us-strategy/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Every crypto bull run creates a new success story, the coin that captures global attention and mints the next wave of millionaires. In 2024, that story was PEPE. From small beginnings, it skyrocketed into one of the most talked-about tokens of the year, transforming early holders into overnight success stories. But as the new cycle […]
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545+1.80%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001024-5.18%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002032-3.60%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:00
Share
Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

As the 2025 bull run begins, the cryptocurrency market is seeing new investor interest, with altcoins picking up pace amid changing market sentiments. Of these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and XRP stand out. Mutuum Finance stage 6 presale is ongoing with the token available at $0.035. Investors who buy the token today are likely to have […]
XRP
XRP$2.9036-5.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01357-5.89%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:30
Share
ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

ECUre is an AI-driven, open-source platform that scans vehicle ECU firmware using static, dynamic, and machine learning analysis to detect malware, anomalies, and zero-day threats, providing real-time security insights for manufacturers, researchers, and fleet managers.
RealLink
REAL$0.05038+2.06%
CAR
CAR$0.010582+0.55%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005579-6.29%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 23:03
Share

Trending News

More

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

Tom Lee’s BitMine Becomes World’s Second-Largest Crypto Treasury Firm, Trailing Only Michael Saylor’s Strategy

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. Bets Big on Ethereum With 143K ETH Buy and $537M War Chest