The post Tether Reportedly Exploring $20B Raise at $500B Valuation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 13:05 Speculation is swirling around Tether after reports emerged that the stablecoin heavyweight is exploring a fundraising round that would catapult its valuation into the half-trillion-dollar range. If the deal materializes, the company behind USDT could stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the likes of SpaceX and OpenAI, rewriting expectations for what a crypto-native firm can be worth. The talks, revealed by Bloomberg and attributed to anonymous insiders, suggest Tether is seeking $15–20 billion in fresh capital in exchange for about 3% of the company. That figure would imply a valuation of roughly $500 billion. Advisers caution, however, that the final numbers may fall short of the lofty targets under discussion. The move comes at a time when Tether’s dominance is difficult to ignore. With a circulating supply of $172 billion, its flagship stablecoin towers over competitors. Circle, the closest rival with its USDC token, maintains $74 billion in circulation and a market valuation of only $30 billion following its recent public listing. Tether’s profitability has become a talking point across the industry. The company disclosed $4.9 billion in net profit for the second quarter alone, underscoring why investors see its balance sheet as one of the strongest in crypto. Those profits stem largely from interest income on the reserves backing its tokens, a model that has turned stablecoins from a simple payments solution into one of the industry’s most lucrative businesses. Adding another layer of intrigue, Cantor Fitzgerald is said to be guiding the discussions. The Wall Street firm reportedly acquired a 5% stake in Tether last year—valued at about $600 million at the time. If the new valuation sticks, that position could soar to $25 billion, highlighting the scale of Tether’s growth. The company, headquartered in El Salvador, has also been expanding its reach beyond… The post Tether Reportedly Exploring $20B Raise at $500B Valuation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 13:05 Speculation is swirling around Tether after reports emerged that the stablecoin heavyweight is exploring a fundraising round that would catapult its valuation into the half-trillion-dollar range. If the deal materializes, the company behind USDT could stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the likes of SpaceX and OpenAI, rewriting expectations for what a crypto-native firm can be worth. The talks, revealed by Bloomberg and attributed to anonymous insiders, suggest Tether is seeking $15–20 billion in fresh capital in exchange for about 3% of the company. That figure would imply a valuation of roughly $500 billion. Advisers caution, however, that the final numbers may fall short of the lofty targets under discussion. The move comes at a time when Tether’s dominance is difficult to ignore. With a circulating supply of $172 billion, its flagship stablecoin towers over competitors. Circle, the closest rival with its USDC token, maintains $74 billion in circulation and a market valuation of only $30 billion following its recent public listing. Tether’s profitability has become a talking point across the industry. The company disclosed $4.9 billion in net profit for the second quarter alone, underscoring why investors see its balance sheet as one of the strongest in crypto. Those profits stem largely from interest income on the reserves backing its tokens, a model that has turned stablecoins from a simple payments solution into one of the industry’s most lucrative businesses. Adding another layer of intrigue, Cantor Fitzgerald is said to be guiding the discussions. The Wall Street firm reportedly acquired a 5% stake in Tether last year—valued at about $600 million at the time. If the new valuation sticks, that position could soar to $25 billion, highlighting the scale of Tether’s growth. The company, headquartered in El Salvador, has also been expanding its reach beyond…

Tether Reportedly Exploring $20B Raise at $500B Valuation

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 18:09
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997+0.04%
Movement
MOVE$0.1178+1.28%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01228+1.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017007+5.06%
ELYSIA
EL$0.004178-0.94%
Crypto News
  • 24 September 2025
  • |
  • 13:05

Speculation is swirling around Tether after reports emerged that the stablecoin heavyweight is exploring a fundraising round that would catapult its valuation into the half-trillion-dollar range.

If the deal materializes, the company behind USDT could stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the likes of SpaceX and OpenAI, rewriting expectations for what a crypto-native firm can be worth.

The talks, revealed by Bloomberg and attributed to anonymous insiders, suggest Tether is seeking $15–20 billion in fresh capital in exchange for about 3% of the company. That figure would imply a valuation of roughly $500 billion. Advisers caution, however, that the final numbers may fall short of the lofty targets under discussion.

The move comes at a time when Tether’s dominance is difficult to ignore. With a circulating supply of $172 billion, its flagship stablecoin towers over competitors. Circle, the closest rival with its USDC token, maintains $74 billion in circulation and a market valuation of only $30 billion following its recent public listing.

Tether’s profitability has become a talking point across the industry. The company disclosed $4.9 billion in net profit for the second quarter alone, underscoring why investors see its balance sheet as one of the strongest in crypto. Those profits stem largely from interest income on the reserves backing its tokens, a model that has turned stablecoins from a simple payments solution into one of the industry’s most lucrative businesses.

Adding another layer of intrigue, Cantor Fitzgerald is said to be guiding the discussions. The Wall Street firm reportedly acquired a 5% stake in Tether last year—valued at about $600 million at the time. If the new valuation sticks, that position could soar to $25 billion, highlighting the scale of Tether’s growth.

The company, headquartered in El Salvador, has also been expanding its reach beyond global markets. It recently established a dedicated U.S. arm to launch a dollar-pegged stablecoin tailored for American use. Despite these ambitions, its newly appointed U.S. chief Bo Hines insisted earlier this month that Tether had “no plans to raise money,” a statement now seemingly contradicted by the reported fundraising.

For Tether, securing a valuation of $500 billion would not only mark one of the largest private financings ever but also cement its reputation as a financial behemoth, surpassing many traditional firms in size. Whether the market has the appetite to back such a bold move remains the central question.

Source: Bloomberg

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/tether-reportedly-exploring-20b-raise-at-500b-valuation/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Treat ChatGPT like a junior dev on your team — helpful, but always needing review.
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001251-1.72%
Wink
LIKE$0.008066-4.15%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/24 14:12
Share
Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

PANews reported on September 24th that according to PR Newswire, Chinese auto dealer Jiuzi New Energy (NASDAQ: JZXN) announced that its board of directors has formally approved and adopted a cryptoasset investment policy. This policy authorizes the company to allocate a portion of its cash reserves to specific cryptoassets within a prudent risk management framework. The policy's core framework includes: 1. Clear investment authorization and ceiling: The board has authorized the company to deploy up to $1 billion to purchase cryptoassets, ensuring controlled risk exposure. 2. Strict asset selection criteria: Initially, investments will be limited to BTC, ETH, and BNB. Any future expansion plans to include other assets will require reassessment and approval by the board's risk committee. 3. Highest level of custody standards: The company will not hold custody of acquired cryptoassets. 4. Professional oversight and governance structure: A "Cryptoasset Risk Committee" will be established to oversee the implementation of various policies and report regularly to the board.
1
1$0.012443-12.37%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,017.52-0.13%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,049.78+0.11%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 19:29
Share
Why Small Models Matter in a Network of Experts Era

Why Small Models Matter in a Network of Experts Era

The Network of Experts concept offers a promising future with enhanced accuracy, trust, and personalized solutions. While challenges like latency and security persist, ongoing innovations hold the way for more effective AI applications.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004669-1.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08544+0.47%
Wink
LIKE$0.008066-4.15%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/24 14:14
Share

Trending News

More

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

Why Small Models Matter in a Network of Experts Era

Changpeng Zhao: The era of Perp DEX is coming, and high-quality projects will win in the long run

Inflation forecasts, Treasury yields stable despite Trump Fed takeover threats