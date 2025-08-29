Tether revises wind-down strategy for Omni, Bitcoin Cash SLP, Kusama, EOS, and Algorand

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29
Key Takeaways

  • Tether will discontinue direct USDT issuance and redemption on Omni Layer, Bitcoin Cash SLP, Kusama, EOS, and Algorand.
  • The revised plan allows continued token transfers but removes official support and future redemptions on these blockchains.

Tether has decided that it will no longer freeze smart contracts on Omni Layer, Bitcoin Cash SLP, Kusama, EOS, and Algorand after receiving feedback from the affected blockchain communities, according to a Friday statement.

The company will discontinue direct issuance and redemption services on the five legacy networks. Users can continue to transfer tokens between wallets on these networks, but the tokens will no longer receive official support like other Tether tokens.

The update modifies Tether’s July 2025 announcement, which planned to completely cease redemptions and freeze USDT tokens on the five blockchains starting September 1, 2025.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said at the time that the company wanted to stay relevant and efficient as the industry continued to change and grow. He noted that ending support for those blockchains would allow Tether to focus its resources on more active, scalable, and widely used networks.

Tether is expanding support for layer 2 networks, including the Lightning Network, and other emerging blockchains offering improved interoperability and speed.

On Thursday, the company said it would launch USDT on the RGB Protocol, enhancing the Bitcoin ecosystem with private, scalable, and flexible smart contracts.

The move, following RGB’s debut on the Bitcoin mainnet, which supports various tokenized assets and leverages the Lightning Network, marks USDT as the first major token to use RGB’s client-side validation for enhanced privacy and efficient transactions.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/tether-blockchain-transition-update/

