The post Tether seeking up to $20B in new funding round at a valuation of $500B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether is pursuing talks with investors to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion for approximately 3% of its equity through a private placement, Bloomberg News reported on Sept. 23. The deal could position the crypto firm among the world’s most valuable private companies, with a valuation of around $500 billion. This would place it alongside OpenAI and Elon Musk’s SpaceX in terms of private company valuations. By comparison, publicly traded rival Circle was worth about $30 billion as of Sept. 23. One of the people familiar with the matter cautioned that the figures represent top-end targets, with eventual numbers potentially significantly lower. According to sources not authorized to speak publicly, talks remain in the early stages, and details are subject to change. Cantor Fitzgerald is reportedly serving as the lead adviser on the potential deal. Strategic expansion plans Tether Strategic Adviser Bo Hines denied fundraising plans during a Seoul conference interview on Sept. 23, stating that the company has no plans to raise money. The fundraising discussions coincide with Tether’s efforts to re-enter the US market under President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto policies. The company recently unveiled plans for a US-regulated stablecoin and appointed Hines, a former White House crypto official, to lead American operations. Tether has avoided the US market following regulatory clashes, including a 2021 settlement where the company paid $41 million to resolve allegations of misrepresenting its reserves. The stablecoin issuer reported $4.9 billion in profit during the second quarter, with CEO Paolo Ardoino claiming a 99% profit margin. However, Tether’s financial disclosures do not meet the same reporting standards required of publicly traded companies. Prospective investors have accessed a data room over recent weeks to evaluate participation in the fundraising, with sources expecting the deal to be completed by year-end. The transaction would involve new equity rather… The post Tether seeking up to $20B in new funding round at a valuation of $500B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether is pursuing talks with investors to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion for approximately 3% of its equity through a private placement, Bloomberg News reported on Sept. 23. The deal could position the crypto firm among the world’s most valuable private companies, with a valuation of around $500 billion. This would place it alongside OpenAI and Elon Musk’s SpaceX in terms of private company valuations. By comparison, publicly traded rival Circle was worth about $30 billion as of Sept. 23. One of the people familiar with the matter cautioned that the figures represent top-end targets, with eventual numbers potentially significantly lower. According to sources not authorized to speak publicly, talks remain in the early stages, and details are subject to change. Cantor Fitzgerald is reportedly serving as the lead adviser on the potential deal. Strategic expansion plans Tether Strategic Adviser Bo Hines denied fundraising plans during a Seoul conference interview on Sept. 23, stating that the company has no plans to raise money. The fundraising discussions coincide with Tether’s efforts to re-enter the US market under President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto policies. The company recently unveiled plans for a US-regulated stablecoin and appointed Hines, a former White House crypto official, to lead American operations. Tether has avoided the US market following regulatory clashes, including a 2021 settlement where the company paid $41 million to resolve allegations of misrepresenting its reserves. The stablecoin issuer reported $4.9 billion in profit during the second quarter, with CEO Paolo Ardoino claiming a 99% profit margin. However, Tether’s financial disclosures do not meet the same reporting standards required of publicly traded companies. Prospective investors have accessed a data room over recent weeks to evaluate participation in the fundraising, with sources expecting the deal to be completed by year-end. The transaction would involve new equity rather…

Tether seeking up to $20B in new funding round at a valuation of $500B

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 07:17
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003216-8.55%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.671+0.68%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00171018-1.65%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009307-0.43%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

Tether is pursuing talks with investors to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion for approximately 3% of its equity through a private placement, Bloomberg News reported on Sept. 23.

The deal could position the crypto firm among the world’s most valuable private companies, with a valuation of around $500 billion. This would place it alongside OpenAI and Elon Musk’s SpaceX in terms of private company valuations.

By comparison, publicly traded rival Circle was worth about $30 billion as of Sept. 23. One of the people familiar with the matter cautioned that the figures represent top-end targets, with eventual numbers potentially significantly lower.

According to sources not authorized to speak publicly, talks remain in the early stages, and details are subject to change. Cantor Fitzgerald is reportedly serving as the lead adviser on the potential deal.

Strategic expansion plans

Tether Strategic Adviser Bo Hines denied fundraising plans during a Seoul conference interview on Sept. 23, stating that the company has no plans to raise money.

The fundraising discussions coincide with Tether’s efforts to re-enter the US market under President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto policies.

The company recently unveiled plans for a US-regulated stablecoin and appointed Hines, a former White House crypto official, to lead American operations.

Tether has avoided the US market following regulatory clashes, including a 2021 settlement where the company paid $41 million to resolve allegations of misrepresenting its reserves.

The stablecoin issuer reported $4.9 billion in profit during the second quarter, with CEO Paolo Ardoino claiming a 99% profit margin. However, Tether’s financial disclosures do not meet the same reporting standards required of publicly traded companies.

Prospective investors have accessed a data room over recent weeks to evaluate participation in the fundraising, with sources expecting the deal to be completed by year-end. The transaction would involve new equity rather than the sale of existing investor stakes.

The potential valuation represents a remarkable achievement for the lightly regulated cryptocurrency sector.

Mentioned in this article
Latest Alpha Market Report

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/tether-seeking-up-to-20b-in-new-funding-round-at-a-valuation-of-500b/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

An Ohio man reportedly fell for a TikTok romance scam and lost up to $55,000. The man, who died this summer, was living in a nursing home and began messaging with someone who called themselves “Sydney,” according to a new report from News 5 Cleveland. The man’s ex-wife, Sue Collins, tells News 5 Cleveland that […] The post Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.0062-0.32%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Share
The Daily Hodl2025/09/23 22:30
Share
Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

The Federal Reserve has followed through with its widely expected decision, cutting rates by 25 basis points and leaving the door open for more cuts. The Federal Reserve’s widely anticipated decision came on Wednesday, September 17. The Federal Open Market…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08549+0.19%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.72999-0.36%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 02:20
Share
Israel to close embassies and consulates worldwide

Israel to close embassies and consulates worldwide

PANews reported on June 13 that the Israeli Embassy in Sweden stated that in view of recent developments, Israel's embassies around the world will be closed and consular services will
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1345+48.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/13 18:52
Share

Trending News

More

Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

Israel to close embassies and consulates worldwide

Ripple Connects Blackrock’s BUIDL to RLUSD as Institutional Tokenization Accelerates

The Best Crypto Investment To Make Today Is Pepeto, Better Than Shiba Inu And Pepe