The post Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Seeks To Raise $20B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Holdings SA, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin, is reportedly in talks with investors to raise as much as $20 billion in new capital, a deal that could propel the firm into the ranks of the world’s most valuable private companies. According to people familiar with the discussions, Tether is seeking between $15 billion and $20 billion in exchange for roughly a 3% stake through a private placement.  That would imply a valuation near $500 billion, putting the company in the same league as SpaceX and OpenAI.  Talks remain in the early stages and details may shift before any deal closes, according to Bloomberg reporting. Cantor Fitzgerald is said to be advising on the transaction, which would involve new equity rather than existing shareholders selling their stakes.  Tether and Bitcoin’s relationship The fundraising effort comes as Tether has steadily expanded beyond stablecoin issuance, building itself into a broader reserve-backed financial powerhouse. Earlier this year, CEO Paolo Ardoino revealed that Tether now holds over 100,000 BTC — worth more than $11 billion — alongside more than 50 tons of gold as part of its reserves. Those holdings make Tether one of the largest corporate owners of Bitcoin globally, a fact that further ties the fate of its business to the world’s leading digital asset. Earlier this year, the company also began minting its stablecoin on the Bitcoin Lightning Network.  Tether announced it will launch its stablecoin on RGB, a next-generation protocol that enables native stablecoin issuance directly on Bitcoin. This move made Tether more Bitcoin-native, underscoring its bet on Bitcoin as the base for everyday global money. The company has reaped massive profits by investing its reserves into U.S. Treasuries and other cash-like instruments, booking $4.9 billion in profit during the second quarter alone.  Ardoino has claimed Tether operates… The post Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Seeks To Raise $20B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Holdings SA, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin, is reportedly in talks with investors to raise as much as $20 billion in new capital, a deal that could propel the firm into the ranks of the world’s most valuable private companies. According to people familiar with the discussions, Tether is seeking between $15 billion and $20 billion in exchange for roughly a 3% stake through a private placement.  That would imply a valuation near $500 billion, putting the company in the same league as SpaceX and OpenAI.  Talks remain in the early stages and details may shift before any deal closes, according to Bloomberg reporting. Cantor Fitzgerald is said to be advising on the transaction, which would involve new equity rather than existing shareholders selling their stakes.  Tether and Bitcoin’s relationship The fundraising effort comes as Tether has steadily expanded beyond stablecoin issuance, building itself into a broader reserve-backed financial powerhouse. Earlier this year, CEO Paolo Ardoino revealed that Tether now holds over 100,000 BTC — worth more than $11 billion — alongside more than 50 tons of gold as part of its reserves. Those holdings make Tether one of the largest corporate owners of Bitcoin globally, a fact that further ties the fate of its business to the world’s leading digital asset. Earlier this year, the company also began minting its stablecoin on the Bitcoin Lightning Network.  Tether announced it will launch its stablecoin on RGB, a next-generation protocol that enables native stablecoin issuance directly on Bitcoin. This move made Tether more Bitcoin-native, underscoring its bet on Bitcoin as the base for everyday global money. The company has reaped massive profits by investing its reserves into U.S. Treasuries and other cash-like instruments, booking $4.9 billion in profit during the second quarter alone.  Ardoino has claimed Tether operates…

Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Seeks To Raise $20B

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 05:37
NEAR
NEAR$2.947-1.20%
Union
U$0.010312-4.48%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,203.28-0.44%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08542-0.30%
Movement
MOVE$0.1178+1.63%

Tether Holdings SA, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin, is reportedly in talks with investors to raise as much as $20 billion in new capital, a deal that could propel the firm into the ranks of the world’s most valuable private companies.

According to people familiar with the discussions, Tether is seeking between $15 billion and $20 billion in exchange for roughly a 3% stake through a private placement. 

That would imply a valuation near $500 billion, putting the company in the same league as SpaceX and OpenAI. 

Talks remain in the early stages and details may shift before any deal closes, according to Bloomberg reporting.

Cantor Fitzgerald is said to be advising on the transaction, which would involve new equity rather than existing shareholders selling their stakes. 

Tether and Bitcoin’s relationship

The fundraising effort comes as Tether has steadily expanded beyond stablecoin issuance, building itself into a broader reserve-backed financial powerhouse.

Earlier this year, CEO Paolo Ardoino revealed that Tether now holds over 100,000 BTC — worth more than $11 billion — alongside more than 50 tons of gold as part of its reserves.

Those holdings make Tether one of the largest corporate owners of Bitcoin globally, a fact that further ties the fate of its business to the world’s leading digital asset.

Earlier this year, the company also began minting its stablecoin on the Bitcoin Lightning Network. 

Tether announced it will launch its stablecoin on RGB, a next-generation protocol that enables native stablecoin issuance directly on Bitcoin. This move made Tether more Bitcoin-native, underscoring its bet on Bitcoin as the base for everyday global money.

The company has reaped massive profits by investing its reserves into U.S. Treasuries and other cash-like instruments, booking $4.9 billion in profit during the second quarter alone. 

Ardoino has claimed Tether operates with a 99% profit margin — figures that, while unaudited by public market standards, highlight the firm’s cash-generation engine.

Tether already holds over 100,000 BTC and is moving to issue stablecoins directly on Bitcoin. A successful raise would tie its future even closer to Bitcoin, making BTC the backbone of one of the world’s most valuable private companies.

Source: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/news/tether-in-talks-to-raise-20-billion-but-what-does-that-mean-for-bitcoin

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned

Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned

The Cardano (ADA) Foundation detailed its new roadmap in its latest report. Here's what you need to know. Continue Reading: Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned
SphereX
HERE$0.000219-10.61%
Cardano
ADA$0.8128-1.57%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 04:49
Share
Crypto Investors Who Made Millions WithShiba Inu, Are Now Rotating To Pepeto

Crypto Investors Who Made Millions WithShiba Inu, Are Now Rotating To Pepeto

It now sits above $115,000, a reminder that life-changing runs usually start before the crowd shows up. So the question […] The post Crypto Investors Who Made Millions WithShiba Inu, Are Now Rotating To Pepeto appeared first on Coindoo.
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003393-1.04%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00545-1.08%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 22:39
Share
Senator Claims New Bill Will Tackle Crypto ATM Scams and Market Issues

Senator Claims New Bill Will Tackle Crypto ATM Scams and Market Issues

As the U.S. Senate prepares to vote on a landmark legislation to regulate the digital asset market, concerns about cryptocurrency fraud, particularly involving Bitcoin ATMs, have taken center stage. Lawmakers are now contemplating measures to curb scam activities that target vulnerable investors, especially seniors, amid ongoing debates over crypto regulation and the future of blockchain-based [...]
Union
U$0.010307-4.52%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12421+1.97%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/24 05:06
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned

Crypto Investors Who Made Millions WithShiba Inu, Are Now Rotating To Pepeto

Senator Claims New Bill Will Tackle Crypto ATM Scams and Market Issues

CFTC launches tokenized initiative allowing derivatives traders to post stablecoins as collateral

Is Pepeto The Best Crypto Investment Over Dogecoin And Pepe Coin? All Signs Point To : YES