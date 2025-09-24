The BNB price climbed 3% in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,013.17 as of 12.05 a.m. EST on a 9% decrease in daily [...]The BNB price climbed 3% in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,013.17 as of 12.05 a.m. EST on a 9% decrease in daily [...]

Tether Seeks Up To $20 Billion Funding At $500 Billion Valuation Rivalling OpenAI And SpaceX

By: Insidebitcoins
2025/09/24 20:27
1
1$0.012371-5.60%
MemeCore
M$2.36239+0.05%
Binance Coin
BNB$992.85-0.32%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09937-1.12%

Tether is in talks with investors to raise $15 billion to $20 billion in new funding that could value the largest stablecoin issuer at around $500 billion, putting it in the same league as titans like OpenAI and SpaceX.

The private placement would involve issuing new equity, with Cantor Fitzgerald advising on the process, and give investors a stake of about 3% in the company, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

They cautioned that the final raise could be significantly smaller as talks are in the early stages.

If successful, the deal would rank among the largest private financings ever, and highlights the company’s bid to dominate stablecoins even as rivals such as Circle expand.

“Tether is evaluating a raise from a selected group of high-profile key investors, to maximize the scale of the Company’s strategy across all existing and new business lines (stablecoins, distribution ubiquity, AI, commodity trading, energy, communications, media) by several orders of magnitude,” said CEO Paolo Ardonino in a post on X.

The company has yet to comment on the specifics of its fundraising plan. Earlier, at a conference in Seoul, the head of Tether’s American division, Bo Hines, said it does not plan to raise additional capital. 

Tether’s USDT has a market cap of $173.08 billion, making it the world’s largest stablecoin, according to CoinMarketCap data. 

If the fundraising is achieved, it would mark a striking milestone for a business that operates with limited regulatory oversight.

Publicly traded rival Circle Internet Group Inc. is currently valued at $30.1 billion.

Tether Prepares To Re-Enter US Market

The Bloomberg report comes after Tether recently reported $4.9 billion in net profit in the second quarter. It said at the time that it held over $162.5 billion in reserves against $157.1 billion in liabilities. Its reserves include about $8.9 billion in BTC.

Tether is preparing to re-enter the US market, drawn by President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto stance. It recently unveiled a plan for a US-regulated stablecoin and appointed Bo Hines, a former White House crypto official, to lead it.

Ardonino had earlier announced Tether’s intention to obtain foreign issuer status for stablecoins under requirements laid down by the GENIUS Act, which provides a clear regulatory framework for them. He estimated the implementation of these plans would take three years.

Tether had been notably absent from the US before Trump’s second term, after clashing with regulators. In 2021, the company paid a $41 million fine to settle allegations it had misrepresented its reserves.

Related News:

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Gold hits most overbought level in 45 years as ETF demand spikes

Gold hits most overbought level in 45 years as ETF demand spikes

Gold just broke yet another record. As of this week, it hit its most overbought level in 45 years, with a monthly RSI of 89.72. That’s the highest RSI for gold since 1980. Anyone who follows charts knows that anything above 70 usually signals overbought territory. So, near 90? That’s insane. And this is happening […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.9+0.45%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.3776-4.16%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 10:07
Share
Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

China-based Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a crypto investment policy, which will enable the company to purchase up to $1 billion in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and BNB.
1
1$0.012366+3.03%
Binance Coin
BNB$993.47-0.55%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,035.43+0.44%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/25 08:50
Share
Coinbase warns of fake Dashlane partnership scam

Coinbase warns of fake Dashlane partnership scam

PANews reported on September 25th that according to Coinbase Support , scammers have recently been impersonating Coinbase , claiming to have partnered with the password management tool Dashlane . Coinbase has clarified that it has no partnership with Dashlane or any other password manager, and warned users not to install extensions or log in to third-party accounts at the behest of others.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001589-2.75%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 10:23
Share

Trending News

More

Gold hits most overbought level in 45 years as ETF demand spikes

Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

Coinbase warns of fake Dashlane partnership scam

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain