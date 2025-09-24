Tether seeks up to $20 billion in funding at a $500 billion valuation

PANews reported on September 24 that Tether Holdings, the issuer of the world's largest stablecoin, is in talks with investors to raise up to $20 billion, according to two people familiar with the matter. This deal could make the cryptocurrency company one of the world's most valuable private companies. Tether hopes to raise $15 billion to $20 billion through a private placement, representing approximately 3% of the company's shares. Negotiations are in the early stages. Depending on the proportion of shares offered, the deal could value Tether at approximately $500 billion, putting it on par with OpenAI and SpaceX. Its most direct competitor, Circle, had a market capitalization of approximately $30 billion on Tuesday afternoon. Tether is at the forefront of the stablecoin market. Its USDT token, pegged to the US dollar, has a market capitalization of $172 billion, making it the largest stablecoin, while Circle's second-largest stablecoin, USDC, has a market capitalization of approximately $74 billion. PANews reported on September 24 that Tether Holdings, the issuer of the world's largest stablecoin, is in talks with investors to raise up to $20 billion, according to two people familiar with the matter. This deal could make the cryptocurrency company one of the world's most valuable private companies. Tether hopes to raise $15 billion to $20 billion through a private placement, representing approximately 3% of the company's shares. Negotiations are in the early stages. Depending on the proportion of shares offered, the deal could value Tether at approximately $500 billion, putting it on par with OpenAI and SpaceX. Its most direct competitor, Circle, had a market capitalization of approximately $30 billion on Tuesday afternoon. Tether is at the forefront of the stablecoin market. Its USDT token, pegged to the US dollar, has a market capitalization of $172 billion, making it the largest stablecoin, while Circle's second-largest stablecoin, USDC, has a market capitalization of approximately $74 billion.