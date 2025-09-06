Tether Set to Raise Canadian Gold Company Stake With $100M Investment

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/06 18:39
  • Tether is set to raise its stake in a Canadian gold company to 37.8% with a $100M investment.
  • The upcoming investment underscores Tether’s diversification strategy into gold royalties beyond its digital asset reserves.

Tether has announced it will invest an additional $100 million in Canadian gold royalty company Elemental Altus Royalties. This move will increase Tether’s ownership stake from 31.9% to approximately 37.8%.

According to Financial Times, the transaction is targeted for completion in the fourth quarter of 2025, marking a continuation of the world’s largest stablecoin company’s diversification strategy into the real asset sector.

In June 2025, Tether invested nearly $90 million to purchase shares in Elemental Altus, acquiring nearly a third of the company’s holdings.

The deal also includes an additional purchase option, potentially giving Tether nearly 47.7% of the shares, potentially even up to 51.8% control. Therefore, this latest investment is not a sudden move, but rather a continuation of a strategy that has been in place for a long time.

Tether Strengthens Gold Strategy Beyond Traditional Assets

The decision to increase its stake in Elemental Altus demonstrates Tether’s intention to move away from its reliance on traditional assets like US government bonds.

Tether’s reserves are known to be based on US Treasuries, Bitcoin, and other liquid assets. By entering the gold royalty business, Tether can enjoy income from gold production without the hassle of running a mining operation.

Interestingly, this business model provides direct exposure to the physical commodity, but with lower risks than mining companies themselves.

Not only that, this move also aligns with Tether’s narrative, which often refers to gold as “nature’s Bitcoin.”

CNF previously reported that, through its gold stablecoin product XAUT, Tether now holds reserves of 7.7 metric tons of gold, valued at approximately $819 million. While still significantly smaller than large ETFs like SPDR Gold Shares, XAUT is increasingly positioned as a core product within Tether’s suite of services.

Furthermore, the presence of XAUT provides a bridge between the stability of gold and the flexibility of digital assets, something investors are often seeking amid the fast-paced crypto market.

Furthermore, by combining direct investments in gold royalty companies and expanding its gold-backed stablecoin offerings, Tether appears to be building a dual strategy.

On the one hand, it strengthens real reserves, while on the other, it provides investors with a product that can be used for daily transactions, backed by gold. It’s clear that the company wants to position itself as a hybrid player between crypto and traditional commodities.

From Mining Royalties to Global Adoption Efforts

However, Tether’s diversification isn’t just about gold. In early July, the company also signed a memorandum of understanding with Zanzibar to support digital asset education and blockchain literacy.

This collaboration extends beyond the classroom, exploring the integration of stablecoins into the local payment system. In this way, Tether seeks to expand the adoption of crypto as a means of transaction, not just as a digital savings account.

Tether’s strategy appears increasingly multi-layered. On the one hand, it secures reserves through gold and mining royalties. On the other, it encourages global adoption through collaborations with local governments.

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

PANews reported on August 1st that US stocks closed Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially down 0.74%, the S&P 500 down 0.37%, and the Nasdaq Composite slightly lower.
Major
MAJOR$0.15598-3.20%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:45
Share
Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

The post Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP In The Skies: Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/xrp-in-the-skies-air-china-may-let-millions-pay-with-crypto/
XRP
XRP$2.8119-2.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017278+4.81%
Sign
SIGN$0.072-3.16%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 19:10
Share
BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

BlockchainFX nears $7M presale at $0.022, offering daily USDT rewards, 500+ assets in one app, and a BFX Visa Card. Analysts tip 100x upside by launch.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.5908-1.95%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
RWAX
APP$0.002549-3.41%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 19:17
Share

Trending News

More

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking

Trump’s Media Company Closes $105M Crypto.com Deal