Tether Taps Trump’s Ex-Crypto Council Chief for US Stablecoin Push | US Crypto News

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 00:42
Threshold
T$0.01582-3.77%
U
U$0.02011-0.69%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005285-10.71%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.668-4.64%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10021-1.62%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03656-2.89%

Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. 

Grab a coffee because as crypto giants jostle for influence, Tether just made a bold move that could reshape its role in the US market and beyond.

Crypto News of the Day: Bo Hines To Join Tether’s US Stablecoin Push

Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, has made a decisive move toward the US. The firm hired Bo Hines, the former White House Crypto Council executive director.

The appointment reflects the company’s intent to build political capital and a regulatory foothold in the globally competitive stablecoin market as indicated in a recent US Crypto News publication.

The company confirmed that Hines recently stepped down from his crypto council director role and will serve as Tether’s Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and US Strategy.

In the new role, Hines’ mandate is to help Tether navigate Washington, coordinate its expansion, and position the firm at the center of America’s digital asset policy debates.

According to the Tether executive, Hines’ deep understanding of the legislative process makes him an asset amid its foray into the US market.

From White House Policy to Private-Sector Strategy

Meanwhile, Bo Hines brings a rare blend of government experience, legal training, and industry credibility.

While in Washington, he worked alongside Trump’s AI & Crypto Czar David Sacks to advance initiatives aimed at creating stablecoin guardrails and promoting innovation in blockchain finance.

He also spearheaded interagency working groups on consumer protection and responsible integration of emerging technologies into the US financial system.

The move comes as Tether doubles its US presence, reinforcing its domestic credibility after reinvesting nearly $5 billion into American infrastructure and technology ecosystems.

The company’s hiring of Hines goes beyond accelerating that momentum. It signals to lawmakers that Tether intends to operate with transparency and long-term commitment.

While Tether consolidates its US strategy with heavyweight hires and investments, its European story is less clear-cut. The European Union’s new MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) framework has raised questions about how global stablecoin giants will comply.

Ardoino has publicly struck a tough stance on MiCA, warning that some provisions could undermine innovation. He also reaffirmed that Tether would not compromise its operational principles.

Europe remains a red line for Tether, unlike in the US, where Tether is visibly flexing its political and financial muscle. It also suggests that the stablecoin issuer may not abandon its US market ambitions.

The hiring of Hines signals that Tether is no longer content with operating on the periphery of US policy debates. By embedding itself directly into the nation’s political machinery, the company is betting that its scale and influence will give it an advantage over rivals like Circle.

Charts of the Day

Stablecoin Market CapStablecoin Market Cap. Source: DefiLlamaStablecoin Issuers by Market CapStablecoin Issuers by Market Cap. Source: DefiLlama

Byte-Sized Alpha

Here’s a summary of more US crypto news to follow today:

  • Robinhood brings AI market insights to the UK — A prelude to crypto disruption?
  • Backlash erupts as Saylor’s MicroStrategy heightens Bitcoin volatility exposure.
  • TeraWulf stock soars as Google stake increases to 14%.
  • SEI positions for takeoff: Monaco launch and ETF filing fuel investor optimism.
  • SEC pushes back decision on seven crypto ETFs to October 2025.
  • Bitcoin displays signs of bottoming before its next bull move.
  • Pi Network’s struggles loom over Pi Hackathon 2025 amid community frustrations.
  • What $950 million XRP being moved off exchanges mean for the Ripple price?
  • Why is Bitcoin treasury gaining popularity in Asia?

Crypto Equities Pre-Market Overview

CompanyAt the Close of August 18Pre-Market Overview
Strategy (MSTR)$363.60$361.17 (-0.67%)
Coinbase Global (COIN)$320.73$321.00 (+0.084%)
Galaxy Digital Holdings (GLXY)$26.79$26.65 (-0.52%)
MARA Holdings (MARA)$16.09$16.06 (-0.19%)
Riot Platforms (RIOT)$12.32$12.34 (+0.16%)
Core Scientific (CORZ)$14.53$14.54 (+0.069%)
Crypto equities market open race: Google Finance

The post Tether Taps Trump’s Ex-Crypto Council Chief for US Stablecoin Push | US Crypto News appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/tether-crypto-council-bo-hines-us-crypto-news/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002154-4.69%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00029-42.00%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02578-4.55%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01917-3.42%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10023-1.60%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
Share
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$176.82-3.32%
Capverse
CAP$0.0642-0.44%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.272429-0.31%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share

Trending News

More

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022