Tether targets $500B valuation in major funding round

Key Takeaways

Tether, issuer of the USDT stablecoin, is seeking funding at a $500B valuation.

USDT remains the world’s most used dollar-pegged digital asset, now exceeding $170B in market cap.

Tether, the company behind the USDT stablecoin, is seeking to raise funding in a deal that could value it at around $500 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The potential valuation would mark a significant premium for the stablecoin issuer, whose USDT token maintains a market capitalization exceeding $170 billion as the world’s most widely used dollar-pegged digital asset.

Tether has emerged as a dominant force in crypto trading and cross-border payments, with USDT serving as a key liquidity bridge across digital asset markets.

The company faced regulatory scrutiny in 2021 when disclosures revealed over $50 billion in circulation backed by a mix of assets including commercial paper and loans.

In 2023, Tether announced plans to allocate up to 15% of its profits to purchasing Bitcoin, reflecting a broader trend of stablecoin issuers diversifying into volatile assets for yield generation.

The funding discussions come as stablecoins have experienced explosive growth amid broader crypto adoption, with institutional and retail users increasingly relying on dollar-pegged tokens for trading and remittances.