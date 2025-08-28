Tether to Launch $86B USD₮ on Bitcoin via RGB Protocol, Unlocking Private & Native Stablecoin Payments

By: Crypto Ninjas
2025/08/28 23:59
Octavia
VIA$0.0157-3.08%

Key Takeaways:

  • Tether will launch its $86 billion USD₮ stablecoin on RGB, enabling native support on the Bitcoin and Lightning networks.
  • RGB brings scalable, private, and lightweight stablecoin payments directly to Bitcoin’s infrastructure without compromising decentralization.
  • Users can now hold USD₮ and BTC in the same wallet, benefit from privacy-preserving transfers, and even transact offline.

Tether, the largest issuer of stablecoins, has unveiled plans to deploy its flagship USD₮ stablecoin natively on Bitcoin via the RGB protocol, a milestone development that could transform the stablecoin landscape by enabling secure, fast, and private transactions using the world’s most decentralized blockchain.

Read More: $110B Shock: Tether Cuts Off Five Major Blockchains in Unexpected Strategic Shift

tether-banner

Tether’s USD₮ Set to Go Native on Bitcoin Through RGB

Tether’s upcoming integration with RGB represents one of the most significant stablecoin advancements for Bitcoin to date. The RGB protocol which recently launched its v0.11.1 mainnet release, enables the issuance of digital assets on Bitcoin using client-side validation and off-chain asset data, minimizing chain bloat and enhancing privacy.

This means that for the first time, USD₮ will be able to exist directly on the Bitcoin blockchain, not as a wrapped token or on a secondary chain, but as a fully native asset. This shift will allow billions of users globally to send and receive stablecoin payments over Bitcoin with offline capabilities, reduced on-chain footprint, and full user control.

“Bitcoin deserves a stablecoin that feels truly native, lightweight, private, and scalable,” said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether. “With RGB, USD₮ gains a powerful new pathway on Bitcoin.”

Read More: $1B Mysteriously Moves from “Black Hole Address”, What’s Going On with Tether?

What Is RGB and Why It Matters

Next-Gen Asset Layer for Bitcoin

RGB is a smart contract and asset issuance protocol built on top of Bitcoin and compatible with the Lightning Network. Unlike other solutions, which need new opcodes or base-layer consensus changes, RGB makes use of zero- knows cryptography and client-side validation to issue and manage digital assets privately and efficiently.

Key features of RGB include:

  • Private transactions: Asset balances and transfers are not visible on-chain.
  • Client-side validation: Asset state is stored and verified on the user’s device.
  • Lightning Network support: Enables real-time stablecoin transfers with minimal fees.
  • Offline capability: Send and receive assets without needing live internet connectivity.

With these characteristics in play, Tether can make USD₮ transactions as natural and sovereign as Bitcoin itself.

tether-to-launch-86b-usdt-on-bitcoin

USD₮ + Bitcoin: A Strategic Shift Toward Financial Sovereignty

Dual-Asset Wallets and Offline Transfers

This allows users to save USDm and BTC in the same wallet, creating new opportunities to make daily purchases and cross-border remittances, in particular in the developing markets with restricted access to financial services.

For example:

  • A vendor can receive USD₮ over Bitcoin with privacy and without relying on Ethereum or Tron.
  • Users in remote regions can transact USD₮ offline using RGB’s portable data model.
  • Payment processors and Lightning wallets can integrate USD₮ without compromising Bitcoin’s core design principles.

This makes Bitcoin not only a store of value, but a functional, decentralized payment system, which can support stablecoins and digital contracts.

Bitcoin as a Stablecoin Settlement Layer

The move by Tether belongs to a larger trend in which the issuers of stablecoins are pursuing more procurement of decentralization and censorship resistance by leveraging the strengths of Bitcoin. Unlike Ethereum-based stablecoins, which face rising concerns about smart contract vulnerabilities and high gas fees, USD₮ on RGB offers:

  • Reduced reliance on third-party chains
  • Lower operational costs
  • Enhanced user privacy and sovereignty
  • Broader accessibility via Bitcoin’s global infrastructure

Tether supports more than $86 billion USD₮ in circulation, and its assistance may be a critical catalyst of RGB uptake. To support this new phase of fungible-asset Bitcoin-native stablecoin work, developers, wallet providers, and exchanges are now encouraged to adopt RGB20 -the fungible asset token standard.

What This Means for the Crypto Ecosystem

The RGB integration does not only impact Bitcoin, but it transforms the competition of the crypto realm. The largest stablecoin volumes today are account-based and cryptocurrency-based models Ethereum, Solana, Tron, and others, which today are more privately disclosed because of their architecture, and their exposure to regulation.

Introducing stablecoins to Bitcoin natively, Tether can recover the role of Bitcoin in everyday payment, especially in:

  • High-inflation economies seeking USD-denominated payment rails
  • Censorship-sensitive regions needing financial privacy
  • Developers building non-custodial, mobile-first payment apps

As more wallets integrate RGB and support USD₮, Bitcoin could evolve into the most trusted global settlement layer, not just for BTC but also for stable assets.

The post Tether to Launch $86B USD₮ on Bitcoin via RGB Protocol, Unlocking Private & Native Stablecoin Payments appeared first on CryptoNinjas.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

What if an AI agent signs transactions on your behalf?

What if an AI agent signs transactions on your behalf?

Imagine opening your wallet app, but instead of approving every swap, bridge, or stake, an AI agent does it for you. It reads the contract, checks risks, compares options, and signs the “best” choice in&nbsp;seconds. No more gas anxiety. No more decoding cryptic approvals. Your AI assistant just “handles&nbsp;it.” Sounds like freedom. But what’s really happening when we hand over that&nbsp;power? Delegating trust to a&nbsp;machine Web3 today is built on explicit user consent. Every transaction needs a signature, and every signature implies: I understand what’s happening. But let’s be honest — most people don’t. They click “approve” on unreadable prompts. If an AI agent takes over, that gap widens. Instead of you not understanding, now you don’t even&nbsp;see. This shifts the trust model&nbsp;from: The agent becomes a new layer of abstraction. And with abstraction comes both safety and&nbsp;danger. The upside Speed &amp; convenience AI can parse contracts instantly, catching risks humans would miss. Approvals could become frictionless, without sacrificing security. Context-aware decisions Agents could weigh gas prices, slippage, and token approvals against your personal preferences, then act accordingly. Always-on protection Instead of reacting to phishing attempts, an AI guard could intercept malicious contracts before you even see&nbsp;them. The downside Loss of agency If your AI decides what’s “safe” to sign, are you still in control? Users may become passive, unable to contest decisions. Single point of failure Compromised AI = compromised wallet. If the model is poisoned, your assets could drain in&nbsp;seconds. Opaque decision-making If an AI declines to sign a transaction, can it explain why in a way you trust? Or will users face the same opacity they do with contracts today — just one layer&nbsp;higher? New attack surface Imagine adversaries training prompts to trick the AI. Instead of phishing humans, they’ll phish machines — and the stakes will be&nbsp;higher. UX implications Explainable approvals Every AI-driven signature should come with a human-readable rationale: “I signed this swap because it’s from Uniswap V3, with your preset max slippage, and no unusual approvals.” Override paths Users must retain the ability to bypass or veto. AI should recommend, not&nbsp;dictate. Granular delegation Maybe your agent handles micro-payments but asks for confirmation on large transfers. Trust should be flexible, not absolute. Transparency of the agent itself Who trained it? Where is it running? How is it updated? Without clear answers, the AI becomes another black&nbsp;box. Why it&nbsp;matters The core promise of Web3 is self-sovereignty: you control your assets. But sovereignty means responsibility, and responsibility often feels like friction. AI agents promise to smooth that friction, but at the cost of moving power away from&nbsp;you. The real design challenge isn’t It’s If we solve that, AI won’t just automate Web3 — it’ll make it&nbsp;usable. What if an AI agent signs transactions on your behalf? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1298+0.46%
Share
Medium2025/08/29 00:16
Share
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4306-2.46%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01932+1.04%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Share
Could Pengu, SPX, or Pepe Be the Next Meme Coin Sensation? A Look at Their Path to Legendary Status

Could Pengu, SPX, or Pepe Be the Next Meme Coin Sensation? A Look at Their Path to Legendary Status

The crypto world is buzzing with speculation about the next big meme coin. Pengu, SPX, and Pepe are capturing attention and sparking discussions. Could one of these digital tokens rise to legendary status? This article explores their journeys, growth potential, and what makes them stand out in a crowded market. Uncover the factors driving their popularity. Pudgy Penguins Price Shows Mixed Signals, Awaiting Breakout Source: tradingview  Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is currently trading between about three to nearly four $0.01. Over the past six months, it's soared almost 237%, reflecting strong potential. The nearest challenge is breaking the four-cent resistance. If it does, pushing towards nearly five $0.01 is possible. However, the price has dipped over 4% in just a week and faces a tough path with losses nearing a quarter in the past month. The current price dances around short-term moving averages, hinting at uncertainty. But PENGU’s upward journey in the long term offers hope, even as short-term numbers battle between gains and losses. The climb past key levels could trigger a significant breakout."Sei Cryptocurrency on the Brink of Breakout with Potential Gains SPX6900 Tests New Heights Despite Recent Dips Source: tradingview  SPX6900's current price is floating between $1.18 and $1.49. Recently, there's been a slight pullback, with a weekly drop of over 6%. Yet, when you look at the bigger picture, the coin has surged by nearly 138% over the last six months. The nearest resistance is at around $1.67; breaking past this could lead SPX to eye the next target of approximately $1.98. If it manages to climb to the second resistance, it could gain over a third in value from current levels. Although there's been a month-long decline of over 40%, SPX's long-term performance shows strength. The current indicators suggest room for growth, provided it can maintain upward momentum. Pepe Gains Ground: Could This Be the Start of a Bull Run? Source: tradingview  Pepe (PEPE) is seeing some price action between $0.000009864 and $0.000011744. It sits just under a resistance point at $0.000012657. If it breaks through, it might head toward the second resistance around $0.000014537, a potential rise of about 24% from its low today. The coin is above its 10-day average but falls short of the 100-day trend. While the price recently dipped 4.38% in a week and 14.37% over the month, it's still higher than six months ago by 28.64%. The RSI at 54.80 suggests it's not overbought nor oversold, hinting room for growth as interest builds. Conclusion Pengu, SPX, and Pepe each have a unique journey and different strengths. Pengu boasts a strong online community. SPX has innovative features that stand out. Pepe, with its connection to popular culture, holds nostalgic appeal. Each one has elements that could make it rise to meme coin sensation status. However, their success will depend on factors like market trends and community support. Investors will need to watch how these coins develop and adapt to future changes. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
SEI
SEI$0.2961-2.47%
SIX
SIX$0.02182-1.17%
SPX6900
SPX$1.2178-3.34%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 23:13
Share

Trending News

More

What if an AI agent signs transactions on your behalf?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Could Pengu, SPX, or Pepe Be the Next Meme Coin Sensation? A Look at Their Path to Legendary Status

US Dept. of Commerce Partners With Chainlink to Bring Macroeconomic Data Onchain

Nasdaq-Listed Caliber Unveils Chainlink (LINK) Treasury Reserve