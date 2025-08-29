Tether to Roll Out USD₮ on RGB, Aiming for Private, Offline Bitcoin Payments

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/29 13:00
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02617-4.52%
tether-usdt1 main

Tether announced today it will bring USD₮ to RGB, a next-generation protocol that lets assets live natively on Bitcoin. It’s a simple sentence with a big implication: stablecoins that don’t have to live off-chain or on other blockchains could now move and sit beside Bitcoin itself.

RGB just hit mainnet with its 0.11.1 release and was built to make Bitcoin more than a store of value. Instead of changing Bitcoin’s base layer, RGB layers private, scalable, and wallet-controlled asset issuance on top of it. For Tether, that means USD₮ can be sent and received using Bitcoin’s security while offering the quick, stable payments people expect from a dollar-pegged token.

What users will notice most is convenience. With USD₮ on RGB, people can hold both BTC and USD₮ in the same wallet and move value without constantly hopping between chains or bridges. Tether also highlights privacy and the ability to transact offline, features that could matter in places with spotty connectivity or for users who prize financial sovereignty.

“Bitcoin deserves a stablecoin that feels truly native, lightweight, private, and scalable,” said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether. “With RGB, USD₮ gains a powerful new pathway on Bitcoin, reinforcing our belief in Bitcoin as the foundation of a freer financial future.”

Everyday Money

This move fits into Tether’s wider strategy of spreading stablecoin liquidity across multiple rails. By putting USD₮ on RGB, Tether is betting that there’s demand for stablecoins that carry Bitcoin’s decentralization and security while still acting like everyday money.

Developers and wallet makers will now have an incentive to add RGB support so users can actually spend and store USD₮ alongside BTC without complicated workarounds. If adoption follows, the practical effect could be a smoother user experience and fewer points of failure compared with cross-chain bridges.

Tether frames the launch as unlocking “a new frontier for money on Bitcoin.” Practically speaking, it’s a clear experiment in bringing the programmability and convenience of tokenized money to the most battle-tested blockchain we have. Whether users and services move quickly to adopt RGB will determine just how far that frontier stretches, but for now, Tether has put its bet down.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US banks moved $312B in dirty money, but critics still blame crypto

US banks moved $312B in dirty money, but critics still blame crypto

Chinese money launderers have been moving billions through US financial institutions to aid Mexican drug cartels, yet lawmakers still point the finger at crypto. US banks were responsible for laundering $312 billion for Chinese money launderers between 2020 and 2024, according to a new report. In a US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) advisory on Thursday, the watchdog analyzed over 137,000 Bank Secrecy Act reports from 2020 to 2024. It found that over $62 billion per year on average has gone through the US banking system from Chinese money launderers.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10563-0.51%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04018-3.25%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07678+11.97%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 13:13
Share
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.00167-0.65%
Startup
STARTUP$0.012017-6.64%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.064-14.78%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Share
The 3 Meme Coins Pepe Coin (PEPE) Millionaires Are Buying Right Now

The 3 Meme Coins Pepe Coin (PEPE) Millionaires Are Buying Right Now

The post The 3 Meme Coins Pepe Coin (PEPE) Millionaires Are Buying Right Now appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News In 2023, meme coins like Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Bonk (BONK) created overnight millionaires and changed lives. These millionaires, whom we can now refer to as whales, have activated their wallets again and are buying memecoin they believe will replicate the success of Bonk and Pepe. Leading the new pack are Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Floki …
Bonk
BONK$0.00002063-4.71%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002834-4.25%
Wink
LIKE$0.012177-1.21%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/29 14:32
Share

Trending News

More

US banks moved $312B in dirty money, but critics still blame crypto

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

The 3 Meme Coins Pepe Coin (PEPE) Millionaires Are Buying Right Now

Experienced Analyst Discusses the Fate of Solana (SOL) Price: Is $300 a Dream or a Goal?

Opinion: AAVE TVL reaches $69 billion. If AAVE were a bank, it would be the 38th largest bank in the United States.