Tether Unveils US-Regulated Dollar-Backed Stablecoin

Tether, the entity behind the USDT stablecoin, has announced plans to launch a new US-regulated stablecoin for American businesses and institutions.

The company has appointed Bo Hines, the former head of the White House Crypto Advisory Group, as the CEO of its US division. The announcement is Tether’s biggest push into the American market after years of operating overseas.

Tether Introduces The USAT Stablecoin

The new stablecoin, called USAT, will be designed to comply with recently enacted stablecoin laws, like the GENIUS Act. It will also give businesses and institutions a digital alternative to cash and traditional payment systems. USAT will use the real-world asset tokenization platform, Hadron, and will be issued by Anchorage Digital, a federally regulated crypto bank. Cantor Fitzgerald will be the stablecoin’s designated reserve custodian and preferred primary dealer. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino stated,

Ardoino believes USAT will help support the strength of the dollar by enabling more transparent, resilient, and accessible products.

Bo Hines At The Helm

USAT’s CEO-designate is Bo Hines, an entrepreneur and former Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council. Hines brings considerable expertise in legal, business, and policy matters. He also has experience in governance, law, and financial innovation. According to Hines, USAT will help strengthen America’s role in the global economy.

Tether had named Hines as a strategic advisor for digital assets and US strategy in August. It added that Hines will work with Tether’s leadership and help plan and execute the company’s entry into the US market.

Built For Compliance

According to Tether, the USAT stablecoin will operate under the GENIUS Act. The act requires 100% reserve backing with short-term Treasury bonds and U.S. dollars. USAT is different from Tether’s USDT because it is designed for businesses and institutions that must comply with American financial rules. Tether says it will use its Hadron tokenization platform to power USAT.

The platform creates a digital version of real-world assets like stocks, bonds, and commodities. It also includes built-in compliance tools for anti-money laundering and customer verification. The stablecoin will be issued by Anchorage Digital, America’s first federally regulated crypto bank. Cantor Fitzgerald will hold the reserves backing each token. Both companies are required to follow strict federal banking rules.

