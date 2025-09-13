Tether Unveils USAT Stablecoin for US Market Under Former White House Crypto Czar Bo Hines

By: Coinspeaker
2025/09/13 01:06
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004218-1.19%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.015969+8.40%

Tether unveils a new stablecoin called “USAT” that will be “purpose-built to serve the U.S. market and support American regulatory standards” under the leadership of Bo Hines, the former Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council.

Hines joined the firm as an advisor in mid-August. He’ll now lead the USAT project as CEO of Tether USAT, according to a Sept. 12 press release. Hines, in a public statement, said the company had begun development on the new stablecoin and that it was focused on “creating a U.S.-regulated dollar-backed stablecoin designed to strengthen America’s role in the global economy.”

The firm didn’t give an expected launch date for USAT, but it did say the new stablecoin would be “GENIUS Act compliant” and that it would leverage the company’s own Hadron real-world-assets tokenization platform. It will also be fully backed by the US dollar. USAT will be issued by the Anchorage Digital bank and Cantor Fitzgerald will serve as the stablecoin’s designated reserve custodian and preferred primary dealer.

USDT Dominates Market with 500 Million Users

According to the press release, Tether’s USDT stablecoin now reaches nearly 500 million users. Data from CoinMarketCap indicates USDT has a market cap of approximately $169.5 billion. It is by far the largest stablecoin by cap, with Circle as its closest competitor with a market cap of $72.3 billion as of the time of this article’s publication.

The official USAT account on X.com was created in 2023, indicating that the firm has had the new stablecoin, or a project with a similar name, in its sights for at least a couple of years. Its first posts weren’t until Sept. 12, 2025, however.

As of yet, no time frame has been given for USAT’s official launch date or whether there will be geo-restrictions governing its availability once released.

next

The post Tether Unveils USAT Stablecoin for US Market Under Former White House Crypto Czar Bo Hines appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004217-1.17%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.015878+7.30%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0914-6.54%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52
Share
Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

President Donald Trump, speaking from the White House Friday, said his administration is looking into filing RICO charges against George Soros or members of his family. Trump made the comments during a Fox News interview after being confronted by protesters at a Washington, D.C. restaurant earlier this week. “Protesters get paid for their profession from […]
Chainbase
C$0.2305-0.97%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03639+6.87%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02996-2.88%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 05:45
Share
Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

AFTER 2049 will be taking over the rooftop of Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands
Share
PANews2022/09/19 10:00
Share

Trending News

More

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 12th September 2025 — Regulation, DigiFT, & LINK

Claim Your Rewards Now: Spartans 10% CASHRAKE™ Gives Instant Cashback!