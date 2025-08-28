Tether’s New Advisor Predicts U.S. Bitcoin Reserve This Year

Speaking alongside Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino in a recent interview, Hines said he is “very confident” the U.S. will move quickly on a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) law, describing it as a top priority for President Donald Trump.

He predicted that by year-end, the administration will have delivered two major wins: the already-passed GENIUS Act, establishing rules for stablecoins, and the upcoming BITCOIN Act, which would formalize a federal reserve of BTC.

From Executive Order to Legislation

The White House created a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve earlier this year through an executive order, instructing Treasury to hold seized coins and prohibiting their sale. The BITCOIN Act, introduced in March by Sen. Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Nick Begich, would put that framework into law, clarify governance, and outline “budget-neutral” methods to acquire additional bitcoin.

Hines suggested that codification would cement the U.S. as the global leader in digital asset policy, saying the country is “on track to be the crypto capital of the world.”

Policy Momentum and Political Debate

Hines’ move to Tether comes just days after leaving government, where he was instrumental in shepherding the GENIUS Act to Trump’s desk in July. That bill created the first comprehensive federal framework for stablecoins, laying the groundwork for a broader digital asset market-structure package.

The Bitcoin Reserve debate has sparked mixed signals inside the administration. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently said the U.S. was “not going to be buying” bitcoin directly, though he later clarified that seized holdings would remain in the reserve and that budget-neutral accumulation strategies were still under review.

For now, the legislative path remains open. If the BITCOIN Act advances in Congress this fall, it could mark the second transformative crypto law signed in 2025, setting a statutory foundation for the U.S. to treat bitcoin as a strategic, long-term reserve asset.

