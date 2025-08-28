Tether’s USDT goes native on Bitcoin via RGB protocol

Tether is deploying USDT on the RGB protocol, creating a form of Bitcoin-native existence that bypasses bridges and wrapped assets and laying the foundation of what could redefine the chain’s utility beyond mere value storage.

On August 28, USDT issuer Tether announced plans to launch its stablecoin on the RGB protocol, a newly deployed framework designed to extend Bitcoin’s capabilities beyond simple value storage.

The move will allow USDT to operate natively on Bitcoin, without relying on wrapped assets or external bridges, and comes just weeks after RGB’s 0.11.1 mainnet release. According to Tether, the integration will enable private, lightweight transfers, the ability to hold USDT alongside BTC in the same wallet, and even offline payment functionality.

Pivoting to Bitcoin’s core

This move is a deliberate strategic pivot for Tether, one that prioritizes Bitcoin’s foundational security over the convenience of other chains. While the company has deployed its stablecoin across a vast multi-chain universe, from Ethereum and Tron, which each hold over $80 billion in USDT, to smaller ecosystems like Solana and Avalanche, the RGB integration is different.

It leverages Bitcoin’s own scripting capabilities and the protocol’s unique client-side validation to create a version of USDT that is intrinsically part of the Bitcoin ecosystem, not just a guest on its ledger. This approach minimizes counterparty risk and directly utilizes the network’s unparalleled security and decentralization.

That belief carries weight given USDT’s scale. With a market capitalization of $267.34 billion, USDT is the largest stablecoin in circulation and a linchpin of global crypto liquidity. Its supply is spread across a range of blockchains, including Celo and Cosmos, making the stablecoin a truly multichain instrument.

By extending to RGB, Tether is testing whether Bitcoin can join that roster not as an ancillary network but as a foundational settlement layer.