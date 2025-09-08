Tetra Digital Group, a digital asset infrastructure provider, has secured approximately $10 million in funding.

PANews reported on September 8th that Tetra Digital Group, a Canadian digital asset infrastructure provider, announced the completion of approximately $10 million in funding from investors including Urbana Corporation, Wealthsimple, Purpose Unlimited, Shakepay, ATB Financial, National Bank, and Shopify. As part of this investment, Tetra and its partners plan to become the first financial institution to launch a Canadian fiat-backed stablecoin in early 2026, subject to regulatory approval. The new Tetra stablecoin will leverage Tetra Digital Group's institutional-grade custody infrastructure to provide businesses and consumers with a stable, secure, and fully compliant digital currency, backed 1:1 by Canadian dollar reserves.