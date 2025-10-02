Thailand set to broaden ETF lineup beyond Bitcoin: Bloomberg

Key Takeaways
- Thailand’s SEC will allow multi-asset crypto ETFs, not just Bitcoin-focused products.
- The upcoming rules aim to diversify options for mutual funds and institutional investors.
Thailand plans to expand its exchange-traded fund offerings to include cryptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin, according to the country’s securities regulator, Bloomberg reported today.
Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission is drafting new rules to allow multi-asset crypto ETFs, including those beyond Bitcoin, to diversify investment options for mutual funds and institutions.
The regulatory expansion follows Thailand’s approval of its first Bitcoin ETF and aims to enable broader access to digital tokens like Solana to enhance institutional adoption in the region.
Thailand’s push to expand ETF offerings aligns with its goal of becoming a digital asset hub in the Asia-Pacific.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/thailand-expands-crypto-etf-offerings-beyond-bitcoin/