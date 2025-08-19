Thailand Unveils Crypto-to-Baht Pilot Program to Boost Tourism

Thailand has launched an 18-month pilot program that will allow international tourists to convert cryptocurrencies into the local currency, part of a broader push to revitalize its tourism sector.

Program Launch and Structure

The initiative, branded “TouristDigiPay,” is set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025. It is being jointly developed by Thailand’s Ministry of Finance, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

Tourists will be able to convert their digital assets into baht through licensed digital asset businesses and e-money providers. However, direct crypto payments at shops and restaurants will remain prohibited. Merchants will receive only baht, ensuring compliance with local financial regulations.

Spending Caps and Safeguards

Authorities have imposed strict conditions on the pilot to mitigate financial crime risks. Conversions will be capped at 550,000 baht ($16,900), while spending through the program will be limited to 500,000 baht per month. Direct cash withdrawals will not be permitted.

To participate, tourists will need to undergo Know Your Customer (KYC) and Customer Due Diligence (CDD) checks as mandated by AMLO. Account openings and e-wallet activations will also be subject to tighter oversight.

SEC Secretary-General Pornanong Budsaratragoon stated that the project builds upon Thailand’s existing digital asset and e-money frameworks and includes “appropriate risk management measures” to safeguard both consumers and merchants.

Government’s Tourism Push

Tourism accounts for roughly 12% of Thailand’s GDP, but the sector has faced headwinds. As of August 10, 2025, the country recorded 20.2 million international arrivals, a 6.9% drop from the previous year. A steep decline in Chinese visitors, down 33% in the first half of the year due to safety concerns following high-profile incidents, including the kidnapping of actor Wang Xing, has further pressured the industry.

The national planning agency has since cut its 2025 tourist forecast from 37 million arrivals to 33 million. To compensate, Thailand is courting travelers from the Middle East and Southeast Asia while embracing digital innovation to make travel more seamless.

Innovation to Attract Tourists

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira highlighted that the program is designed to make Thailand more accessible for international visitors. “

He claimed,

By positioning itself as one of the first major tourist destinations to integrate crypto-to-fiat conversion at scale, Thailand aims to differentiate its offerings in a competitive travel market while testing how digital assets can play a role in future tourism strategies.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice