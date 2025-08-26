The 10 Untold Truths Behind Cryptocurrency Market Crashes

This document explores the often-overlooked truths behind cryptocurrency market crashes. While volatility is inherent in the crypto space, understanding these underlying factors can provide valuable insights into the causes and potential warning signs of significant market downturns. We will delve into ten key aspects that contribute to these crashes, offering a concise explanation of each.

1) Leverage builds silently — then liquidations cascade

What happens: Perpetual futures and margin borrowing let traders run high leverage. When price dips, forced liquidations sell into a falling market, pushing price lower, triggering more liquidations — a feedback loop.

Tells to watch:

Open interest soaring faster than spot volume

Funding rates deeply positive for days (crowded longs)

“Long/short ratio” skewed, and liquidation heatmaps clustering near obvious levels

Defense: Keep exposure sized for a 20–40% single-session wick; avoid chasing positive funding; use stop-losses or hedges.

2) Stablecoin stress = liquidity rug

What happens: If a major stablecoin depegs (or is feared to), market makers pull risk, books thin…