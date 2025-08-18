The address 0x4EB is suspected to have increased its holdings by 111,300 LINK 3 hours ago, with a value of approximately US$2.76 million.

PANews reported on August 18th that the address 0x4EB...3d5aF was suspected to have established a position of 111,300 LINK, worth approximately $2.76 million, three hours ago. Currently, the address holds 1.044 million LINK, with a total value of approximately $24.64 million. With an average purchase price of $23.6, the address has a floating profit of approximately $1.093 million.

