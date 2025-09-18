The address that re-established ETH after two years is suspected to have liquidated its position, making a profit of $5.23 million in three months

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to Aiyi's monitoring, an address that had reopened its ETH holdings after two years appears to have liquidated its holdings. The address purchased 8,711.3 ETH (approximately $33.76 million) at an average price of $3,876 between July 28th and September 14th, ultimately selling them in two installments, the most recent of which was a 5,000 ETH deposit two hours ago. If all of the holdings were sold, the cumulative profit would be $5.23 million, a 15.5% return on holdings in less than three months.

