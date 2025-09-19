‘The Batman Part 2’ Rules Out Over A Dozen Big Villains It Will Feature

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 00:56
DAR Open Network
D$0.03649+2.24%
GET
GET$0.007847-3.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08833+1.75%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3378+10.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01826+6.37%
Particl
PART$0.2082+0.33%

Since the release of Superman and in the wake of a whole lot of Emmy wins for The Penguin, there’s been a lot of chatter about the finally-written The Batman Part 2, the sequel to the original “Reevesverse” grounded DC world that arrived before the DCU started.

Now, we’re hearing some things about it, mainly that everyone who has read it thinks it’s great, but now we’re getting more information past that, namely about its villain. Namely about who its villain is not.

Director Matt Reeves just said (via Happy Sad Confused) that the villain of The Batman Part 2 has “never really been done in a movie before.” Well, that rules out a whole lot of major villains that Reeves may have adapted, after previously doing high profile ones like The Riddler, Catwoman (well, sometimes-villain) and the all-time great Colin Farrell Penguin. But if he’s saying the villain has never been done in a movie before, that rules out a long list. That would mean no:

  • Joker
  • Harley Quinn
  • Poison Ivy
  • Bane
  • Mr. Freeze
  • Two-Face
  • Scarecrow
  • Ra’s al Ghul
  • Talia al Ghul
  • Deathstroke
  • Deadshot
  • Killer Croc
  • Black Mask
  • Clayface (about to get his own DCU movie)

Those are all heavy hitters and while Batman obviously has a long list of enemies, who would be left if those are ruled out? I’d say the highest profile ones, if you can call some of them high profile, would be:

  • Hush
  • Hugo Strange
  • Red Hood
  • Mad Hatter
  • Solomon Grundy
  • The Court of Owls
  • Man-Bat
  • Firefly
  • Victor Zsasz

Which of those could probably be ruled out as well? If we’re going with more “grounded” heroes that align with at least the current tone of the Batverse, I’d say no Man-Bat, Mad Hatter, Solomon Grundy or Firefly. I doubt you do Red Hood in a world that hasn’t even come close to introducing a Robin. Of those, I think Hugo Strange, Hush or The Court of Owls would be the most likely. But it’s true you can take a villain that is not grounded and adapt them in some way for this universe. The Penguin wasn’t sailing around on umbrellas and The Riddler wasn’t dancing around in a question mark spandex suit, for instance.

There are, quite literally, dozens more villains in Batman history, but I would be surprised if 98% of potential The Batman Part 2 viewers would know them. Not to say they couldn’t be used, but it’s certainly a different direction that doing say, the teased Barry Keoghan Joker, which now seems to be cut entirely. I can see maybe skipping all the Nolan villains, but man, that is dismissing some heavy hitters. Curious to see where this all ends up.

Follow me on Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Pick up my sci-fi novels the Herokiller series and The Earthborn Trilogy.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2025/09/18/the-batman-part-2-rules-out-over-a-dozen-big-villains-it-will-feature/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

BlockchainFX presale at $0.024 offers 117% launch upside, 90% APY staking, daily USDT rewards, and 30% bonus tokens — analysts say it’s the clearest 1000% ROI play.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04738+0.36%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 02:09
Share
The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

The post The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved Grayscale’s application for a multi-cryptoasset exchange-traded product (ETP) as part of its efforts to expedite the approval process for crypto funds. SEC Approves Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund Including XRP, Solana, and Cardano Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg announced the approval of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) on Wednesday via social media platform X. Mintzberg stated that GDLC will be the first multi-cryptoasset ETP to be traded on the market. The fund offers investment opportunities in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. According to Grayscale’s official website, the fund has a net asset value of $57.7 per share and over $915 million in total assets under management. The SEC previously postponed the filing in July and began reviewing its conversion to trade on NYSE Arca. On the same day, the SEC also approved “expedited” public listing standards for crypto ETF issuers. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that this step would provide investors with more options and lower barriers to accessing digital asset products. According to experts, this decision could lead to the launch of more than 100 new crypto ETFs in the next 12 months. Bloomberg ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas emphasized that this could be a critical turning point for the crypto market, noting that previous similar regulations have tripled ETF launches. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-sec-finally-approves-investment-giant-grayscales-multi-crypto-fund-what-altcoins-does-the-fund-contain-here-are-the-details/
Union
U$0.013858+1.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08847+1.94%
Capverse
CAP$0.15657-0.75%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 02:39
Share
Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647, breakout and key levels (09/18/2025)

Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647, breakout and key levels (09/18/2025)

Bitcoin Cash gains 7% and reaches $647, hitting highs not seen since last April: the movement fits into a risk-on climate.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02554+0.47%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001936+2.00%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 21:47
Share

Trending News

More

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647, breakout and key levels (09/18/2025)

Nibiru – The Next Era of Money

Google Enters AI Payment Wars With Stablecoin Support