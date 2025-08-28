The Beatles Chart Several Top 40 Hits — A Huge Win For A Legacy Act

The Beatles score two U.K. top 40 singles as “I’ll Get You” and “All My Loving” climb on both the Official Vinyl Singles and Official Physical Singles charts. BEATLES 1966 Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon and George Harrison at Top Of The Pops getty

Typically, the top 40 region on any singles chart in most countries is preserved for what’s happening right now. That area usually dictates when a track becomes a real hit, and it’s often flooded with new releases from superstars, those being promoted heavily and generating a lot of buzz.

It’s not uncommon for legacy acts and older cuts to appear inside the top 40, especially on sales tallies. Typically, though, whenever a track from years gone by makes it to that space, it’s just for a moment, and then it drifts away.

The Beatles have defied that norm. The band appears inside the top 40 on multiple charts in the United Kingdom — and perhaps even more impressively, with several different tunes at the same time.

“I’ll Get You” and “All My Loving”

The Beatles claim two charting songs in the U.K. at the moment, and both of them are on the rise. “I’ll Get You” and “All My Loving” better their standing on both the Official Vinyl Singles and Official Physical Singles lists. The tracks performed well last frame, but purchases have increased, and now the Beatles cuts are rising.

“I’ll Get You” Leads the Beatles Singles

Between the two tracks, “I’ll Get You” is the bigger winner. This week, the tune jumps five spaces north on the Official Vinyl Singles chart, landing at No. 16. At the same time, it shoots eight spots up the Official Physical Singles tally to No. 21.

Typically, a title will appear in similar positions on both charts, as vinyl sales play a large role in where a cut lands on the Official Physical Singles roster, though that rundown also includes purchases on CD and cassette.

“All My Loving” Returns to the Top 40

“All My Loving” is the Beatles tune that helps the band see both of its charting tracks live inside the top 40. Last week, “All My Loving” sat just below that threshold on the Official Physical Singles chart, as it appeared at No. 43. This time around, that early career smash rockets 20 spaces on the Official Vinyl Singles list, shooting to No. 23. On the Official Vinyl Singles roster, the same early-career cut leaps from No. 32 to No. 18.

1962–1966, 1967–1970 and 1

When it comes to albums, the Beatles have three titles on at least one chart in the group’s home country, though the outfit’s catalog is experiencing something of a mixed performance. 1967–1970 falls on both the Official Albums and Official Albums Streaming charts. 1962–1966 appears dozens of spaces further south, although it does improve by just one slot on the same two rosters, turning things around.

Meanwhile, over on the Official Album Downloads tally, the band’s hugely popular compilation 1 reappears. Last frame, that title didn’t land on any U.K. list, and now it’s back at No. 81 on the downloads-only chart.