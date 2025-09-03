The Beatles Surge As Multiple Classic Singles Mount Comebacks

Three Beatles smashes return to the charts, including “I Want To Hold Your Hand,” “Now and Then” and “From Us To You – 2 March 1964.” 1963: Rock and roll band “The Beatles” pose for a portrait in 1963. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) getty

The Beatles see five songs land on the U.K. charts this frame. That’s a huge showing for an older act, one that hasn’t issued much brand new music in years. A compilation or two is common for legacy names like The Beatles, or maybe one specific album or another, but five hits at once — with several tracks returning — is a rare feat, and one reserved for only the biggest of all time.

“I Want To Hold Your Hand” Leads the Charge

“I Want To Hold Your Hand” is this week’s highest-rising win for the band. The cut reenters two lists — the only Beatles tune to manage that feat this time — and even finds its way back into the top 40 on one of them. The classic returns at No. 38 on the Official Vinyl Singles chart and also comes back at No. 48 on the Official Physical Singles tally.

“Now And Then” and “From Us To You – 2 March 1964”

Two more titles quietly return to the same tally, and they sit close to one another. “Now And Then” reenters the Official Physical Singles chart at No. 58, while “From Us To You – 2 March 1964” reappears at No. 63. Neither reaches the top 40 this frame, but each enjoys another stretch on the sales list.

A No. 1, Two Near-Misses, and a Rarity

Among the five Beatles cuts that are present on the U.K. charts this week, “Now And Then” stands alone as the only track to have hit No. 1 on the tally it returns to, as it has previously ruled the Official Physical Singles chart. “I Want To Hold Your Hand” came very close on both of the rankings it inhabits, with a prior peak of No. 2 on the rosters.

“From Us To You – 2 March 1964,” which is really an EP, never cracked the top 10. Instead, it climbed as high as No. 12.

“I’ll Get You” and “All My Loving”

Two additional favorites from the legendary outfit also land on charts, but they don’t return, or even ascend. “I’ll Get You” holds up fairly well, dipping to No. 22 on the Official Physical Singles chart and holding at No. 16 on the Official Vinyl Singles chart.

“All My Loving” slides on both lists — to No. 41 on the Official Physical Singles chart and No. 30 on the Official Vinyl Singles tally — remaining a top 40 performer on vinyl.