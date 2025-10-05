ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
Best crypto presale is grabbing serious attention as investors hunt for the next big opportunity. Crypto moves fast, and missing a moonshot can feel like watching a bull charge by while you’re still tying your shoes. Bitcoin and Ethereum set the bar with legendary runs – Bitcoin soaring near $70,000 and Ethereum breaking past $4,000 – proving that the right move at the right time can turn small stakes into massive fortunes. Today, the big question on everyone’s mind is: which project will be the next to explode? The real kicker? MoonBull is shaping up to be the best crypto presale of 2025. Its unique stage-based presale creates scarcity while rewarding early buyers. Stage 4 is live right now, meaning it’s first-come, first-served. Those who recognize the opportunity early could be setting themselves up for life-changing ROI, while latecomers might be left staring at the bull’s tail. MoonBull Presale: Charging Ahead With a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity MoonBull ($MOBU) is more than a meme coin; it’s a cultural bull run engineered with tokenomics that prioritize long-term growth. Built on Ethereum, MoonBull leverages the security and scalability of the most trusted blockchain for DeFi, while also incorporating community-focused features and meme-driven momentum. The presale follows a structured 23-stage model, with each stage offering tokens at higher prices than the last. Stage 4 is currently live at just $0.00005168, and over $200,000 has already poured in from more than 700 holders. At this stage, the ROI potential is staggering. To put it into perspective, the projected listing price is $0.00616. That means tokens bought now could increase by more than 11,800% in value before launch. Let’s run a quick calculation. If someone enters Stage 1 with $100,000, they’d acquire approximately 1,934,984,520.12 tokens at the current price of $0.00005168. At the projected listing price of $0.00616, this bag could be worth around $11.9M. That’s not hype, that’s simple math. Even small buys of $1,000 could grow into six-figure returns if the presale delivers on its model. For many, this is the kind of chance that comes once in a blue moon. It’s the best crypto presale in Q4 2025. Liquidity, Scarcity, and Rewards: MoonBull’s Secret Sauce Liquidity and scarcity drive long-term stability. MoonBull ensures that every trade strengthens the ecosystem. Here’s how the mechanics work in practice: 2% of each transaction goes into liquidity pools, reducing slippage and stabilizing trading. 2% is distributed back to holders as reflections, meaning wallets grow passively just by holding. 1% of every trade is burned permanently, increasing scarcity and making each token rarer over time. Selling doesn’t hurt MoonBull; it fuels it. This self-reinforcing system rewards holders, supports stability, and creates a deflationary cycle where scarcity naturally drives value. Bitcoin: The Pioneer Holding Its Ground Bitcoin remains the original crypto heavyweight. Its capped supply of 21 million coins makes it the gold standard for digital scarcity. Over the years, it’s delivered earth-shaking runs, climbing from under $1,000 in 2017 to nearly $70,000 at its peak in 2021. Bitcoin showed the world that decentralized money could exist, and institutions quickly joined the stampede. In 2025, Bitcoin is expected to benefit from its upcoming halving event, which historically pushes prices upward. Analysts suggest a range between $80,000 and $100,000, depending on macroeconomic conditions and adoption growth. With ETFs opening the gates for mainstream investors, Bitcoin’s role as “digital gold” remains strong. Still, compared to the wild ROI potential of presales like MoonBull, Bitcoin feels more like a steady bull grazing in open fields than a young bull charging through fences. Ethereum: The Smart Contract Titan Ethereum revolutionized blockchain with its smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi to NFTs, Ethereum created entire industries, hitting highs above $4,000 and maintaining dominance despite heavy competition. It remains the go-to platform for developers, protocols, and institutions alike. Looking toward 2025, Ethereum’s performance hinges on scalability upgrades from Ethereum 2.0 and Layer 2 solutions. Analysts project prices reaching around $6,000, driven by adoption in finance, gaming, and tokenized assets. Ethereum has staying power, but while it offers steady growth, it doesn’t match the high-octane thrill of a presale like MoonBull, where ROI potential is measured not in percentages, but in multiples. Conclusion Based on the latest research and market trends, MoonBull is positioned as the best crypto presale of 2025, with Stage 4 live now and prices still at their lowest entry point. The project offers massive upside potential, with ROI projections topping 11,800%, a 95% APY staking program, and a referral system designed to accelerate community growth. For investors who missed the early glory days of Bitcoin or Ethereum, this presale is shaping up as a rare second chance to ride a bull from the ground floor to the moon. Bitcoin continues to stand tall as the pioneer of digital scarcity, serving as a reliable hedge and trusted “digital gold” for institutional players. Ethereum remains the beating heart of blockchain innovation, fueling DeFi, NFTs, and smart contracts with a solid growth outlook for 2025.  Both will keep delivering steady value, but neither can match the explosive momentum of MoonBull’s live presale. For those chasing the next 1000x moonshot, the window is open, the bull is charging, and the opportunity to claim a seat at the front of the run is here right now. For More Information: Website: Visit the Official MOBU Website  Telegram: Join the MOBU Telegram Channel Twitter: Follow MOBU ON X (Formerly Twitter) Frequently Asked Questions for Best Crypto Presale What is the best crypto presale to invest in 2025? MoonBull stands out as the top pick due to its structured 23-stage model, transparent mechanics, and the live Stage 4 presale offering the lowest entry price. Which meme coin to buy right now? MoonBull is the most promising meme coin to buy today. The presale is live, and early participants gain tokens at the cheapest possible rate. Do meme coins have a future? Yes, meme coins are evolving. MoonBull combines culture with tokenomics, staking, and governance, ensuring it has more than just hype behind it. Which meme coin will explode in 2025? MoonBull has the highest chance of exploding in 2025 thanks to its deflationary tokenomics, referral system, and unique presale structure. How to pick a good meme coin? A strong meme coin should have audited contracts, liquidity locks, transparent supply management, and community involvement. MoonBull ticks all these boxes. Glossary of Key Terms Presale: Early sale of tokens before public listing. Staking: Locking tokens to earn rewards. APY: Annual Percentage Yield, the return earned over a year. Referral Program: An Incentive system where participants earn bonuses by inviting others. Token Burn: Permanent removal of tokens from supply to create scarcity. Reflections: Rewards distributed to token holders from transaction fees. Governance: A System allowing token holders to vote on project decisions. Best crypto presale is grabbing serious attention as investors hunt for the next big opportunity. Crypto moves fast, and missing a moonshot can feel like watching a bull charge by while you’re still tying your shoes. Bitcoin and Ethereum set the bar with legendary runs – Bitcoin soaring near $70,000 and Ethereum breaking past $4,000 – proving that the right move at the right time can turn small stakes into massive fortunes. Today, the big question on everyone’s mind is: which project will be the next to explode? The real kicker? MoonBull is shaping up to be the best crypto presale of 2025. Its unique stage-based presale creates scarcity while rewarding early buyers. Stage 4 is live right now, meaning it’s first-come, first-served. Those who recognize the opportunity early could be setting themselves up for life-changing ROI, while latecomers might be left staring at the bull’s tail. MoonBull Presale: Charging Ahead With a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity MoonBull ($MOBU) is more than a meme coin; it’s a cultural bull run engineered with tokenomics that prioritize long-term growth. Built on Ethereum, MoonBull leverages the security and scalability of the most trusted blockchain for DeFi, while also incorporating community-focused features and meme-driven momentum. The presale follows a structured 23-stage model, with each stage offering tokens at higher prices than the last. Stage 4 is currently live at just $0.00005168, and over $200,000 has already poured in from more than 700 holders. At this stage, the ROI potential is staggering. To put it into perspective, the projected listing price is $0.00616. That means tokens bought now could increase by more than 11,800% in value before launch. Let’s run a quick calculation. If someone enters Stage 1 with $100,000, they’d acquire approximately 1,934,984,520.12 tokens at the current price of $0.00005168. At the projected listing price of $0.00616, this bag could be worth around $11.9M. That’s not hype, that’s simple math. Even small buys of $1,000 could grow into six-figure returns if the presale delivers on its model. For many, this is the kind of chance that comes once in a blue moon. It’s the best crypto presale in Q4 2025. Liquidity, Scarcity, and Rewards: MoonBull’s Secret Sauce Liquidity and scarcity drive long-term stability. MoonBull ensures that every trade strengthens the ecosystem. Here’s how the mechanics work in practice: 2% of each transaction goes into liquidity pools, reducing slippage and stabilizing trading. 2% is distributed back to holders as reflections, meaning wallets grow passively just by holding. 1% of every trade is burned permanently, increasing scarcity and making each token rarer over time. Selling doesn’t hurt MoonBull; it fuels it. This self-reinforcing system rewards holders, supports stability, and creates a deflationary cycle where scarcity naturally drives value. Bitcoin: The Pioneer Holding Its Ground Bitcoin remains the original crypto heavyweight. Its capped supply of 21 million coins makes it the gold standard for digital scarcity. Over the years, it’s delivered earth-shaking runs, climbing from under $1,000 in 2017 to nearly $70,000 at its peak in 2021. Bitcoin showed the world that decentralized money could exist, and institutions quickly joined the stampede. In 2025, Bitcoin is expected to benefit from its upcoming halving event, which historically pushes prices upward. Analysts suggest a range between $80,000 and $100,000, depending on macroeconomic conditions and adoption growth. With ETFs opening the gates for mainstream investors, Bitcoin’s role as “digital gold” remains strong. Still, compared to the wild ROI potential of presales like MoonBull, Bitcoin feels more like a steady bull grazing in open fields than a young bull charging through fences. Ethereum: The Smart Contract Titan Ethereum revolutionized blockchain with its smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi to NFTs, Ethereum created entire industries, hitting highs above $4,000 and maintaining dominance despite heavy competition. It remains the go-to platform for developers, protocols, and institutions alike. Looking toward 2025, Ethereum’s performance hinges on scalability upgrades from Ethereum 2.0 and Layer 2 solutions. Analysts project prices reaching around $6,000, driven by adoption in finance, gaming, and tokenized assets. Ethereum has staying power, but while it offers steady growth, it doesn’t match the high-octane thrill of a presale like MoonBull, where ROI potential is measured not in percentages, but in multiples. Conclusion Based on the latest research and market trends, MoonBull is positioned as the best crypto presale of 2025, with Stage 4 live now and prices still at their lowest entry point. The project offers massive upside potential, with ROI projections topping 11,800%, a 95% APY staking program, and a referral system designed to accelerate community growth. For investors who missed the early glory days of Bitcoin or Ethereum, this presale is shaping up as a rare second chance to ride a bull from the ground floor to the moon. Bitcoin continues to stand tall as the pioneer of digital scarcity, serving as a reliable hedge and trusted “digital gold” for institutional players. Ethereum remains the beating heart of blockchain innovation, fueling DeFi, NFTs, and smart contracts with a solid growth outlook for 2025.  Both will keep delivering steady value, but neither can match the explosive momentum of MoonBull’s live presale. For those chasing the next 1000x moonshot, the window is open, the bull is charging, and the opportunity to claim a seat at the front of the run is here right now. For More Information: Website: Visit the Official MOBU Website  Telegram: Join the MOBU Telegram Channel Twitter: Follow MOBU ON X (Formerly Twitter) Frequently Asked Questions for Best Crypto Presale What is the best crypto presale to invest in 2025? MoonBull stands out as the top pick due to its structured 23-stage model, transparent mechanics, and the live Stage 4 presale offering the lowest entry price. Which meme coin to buy right now? MoonBull is the most promising meme coin to buy today. The presale is live, and early participants gain tokens at the cheapest possible rate. Do meme coins have a future? Yes, meme coins are evolving. MoonBull combines culture with tokenomics, staking, and governance, ensuring it has more than just hype behind it. Which meme coin will explode in 2025? MoonBull has the highest chance of exploding in 2025 thanks to its deflationary tokenomics, referral system, and unique presale structure. How to pick a good meme coin? A strong meme coin should have audited contracts, liquidity locks, transparent supply management, and community involvement. MoonBull ticks all these boxes. Glossary of Key Terms Presale: Early sale of tokens before public listing. Staking: Locking tokens to earn rewards. APY: Annual Percentage Yield, the return earned over a year. Referral Program: An Incentive system where participants earn bonuses by inviting others. Token Burn: Permanent removal of tokens from supply to create scarcity. Reflections: Rewards distributed to token holders from transaction fees. Governance: A System allowing token holders to vote on project decisions.

The Best Crypto Presale: Grab MoonBull Presale Now Before the 27.40% Surge, While Bitcoin and Ethereum Push Higher

By: Coinstats
2025/10/05 01:15
Nowchain
NOW$0.00232+0.86%
EPNS
PUSH$0.01622-18.57%
Wink
LIKE$0.004487+1.51%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00134-2.61%
FC Barcelona FT
BAR$0.6303-1.31%
MoonBull324562 1

Best crypto presale is grabbing serious attention as investors hunt for the next big opportunity. Crypto moves fast, and missing a moonshot can feel like watching a bull charge by while you’re still tying your shoes. Bitcoin and Ethereum set the bar with legendary runs – Bitcoin soaring near $70,000 and Ethereum breaking past $4,000 – proving that the right move at the right time can turn small stakes into massive fortunes. Today, the big question on everyone’s mind is: which project will be the next to explode?

The real kicker? MoonBull is shaping up to be the best crypto presale of 2025. Its unique stage-based presale creates scarcity while rewarding early buyers. Stage 4 is live right now, meaning it’s first-come, first-served. Those who recognize the opportunity early could be setting themselves up for life-changing ROI, while latecomers might be left staring at the bull’s tail.

MoonBull Presale: Charging Ahead With a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity

MoonBull ($MOBU) is more than a meme coin; it’s a cultural bull run engineered with tokenomics that prioritize long-term growth. Built on Ethereum, MoonBull leverages the security and scalability of the most trusted blockchain for DeFi, while also incorporating community-focused features and meme-driven momentum.

moonbull4626

The presale follows a structured 23-stage model, with each stage offering tokens at higher prices than the last. Stage 4 is currently live at just $0.00005168, and over $200,000 has already poured in from more than 700 holders. At this stage, the ROI potential is staggering. To put it into perspective, the projected listing price is $0.00616. That means tokens bought now could increase by more than 11,800% in value before launch.

Let’s run a quick calculation. If someone enters Stage 1 with $100,000, they’d acquire approximately 1,934,984,520.12 tokens at the current price of $0.00005168. At the projected listing price of $0.00616, this bag could be worth around $11.9M. That’s not hype, that’s simple math. Even small buys of $1,000 could grow into six-figure returns if the presale delivers on its model. For many, this is the kind of chance that comes once in a blue moon. It’s the best crypto presale in Q4 2025.

Liquidity, Scarcity, and Rewards: MoonBull’s Secret Sauce

Liquidity and scarcity drive long-term stability. MoonBull ensures that every trade strengthens the ecosystem. Here’s how the mechanics work in practice:

  • 2% of each transaction goes into liquidity pools, reducing slippage and stabilizing trading.
  • 2% is distributed back to holders as reflections, meaning wallets grow passively just by holding.
  • 1% of every trade is burned permanently, increasing scarcity and making each token rarer over time.

Selling doesn’t hurt MoonBull; it fuels it. This self-reinforcing system rewards holders, supports stability, and creates a deflationary cycle where scarcity naturally drives value.

Bitcoin: The Pioneer Holding Its Ground

Bitcoin remains the original crypto heavyweight. Its capped supply of 21 million coins makes it the gold standard for digital scarcity. Over the years, it’s delivered earth-shaking runs, climbing from under $1,000 in 2017 to nearly $70,000 at its peak in 2021. Bitcoin showed the world that decentralized money could exist, and institutions quickly joined the stampede.

In 2025, Bitcoin is expected to benefit from its upcoming halving event, which historically pushes prices upward. Analysts suggest a range between $80,000 and $100,000, depending on macroeconomic conditions and adoption growth. With ETFs opening the gates for mainstream investors, Bitcoin’s role as “digital gold” remains strong. Still, compared to the wild ROI potential of presales like MoonBull, Bitcoin feels more like a steady bull grazing in open fields than a young bull charging through fences.

Ethereum: The Smart Contract Titan

Ethereum revolutionized blockchain with its smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi to NFTs, Ethereum created entire industries, hitting highs above $4,000 and maintaining dominance despite heavy competition. It remains the go-to platform for developers, protocols, and institutions alike.

Looking toward 2025, Ethereum’s performance hinges on scalability upgrades from Ethereum 2.0 and Layer 2 solutions. Analysts project prices reaching around $6,000, driven by adoption in finance, gaming, and tokenized assets. Ethereum has staying power, but while it offers steady growth, it doesn’t match the high-octane thrill of a presale like MoonBull, where ROI potential is measured not in percentages, but in multiples.

MoonBull

Conclusion

Based on the latest research and market trends, MoonBull is positioned as the best crypto presale of 2025, with Stage 4 live now and prices still at their lowest entry point. The project offers massive upside potential, with ROI projections topping 11,800%, a 95% APY staking program, and a referral system designed to accelerate community growth. For investors who missed the early glory days of Bitcoin or Ethereum, this presale is shaping up as a rare second chance to ride a bull from the ground floor to the moon.

Bitcoin continues to stand tall as the pioneer of digital scarcity, serving as a reliable hedge and trusted “digital gold” for institutional players. Ethereum remains the beating heart of blockchain innovation, fueling DeFi, NFTs, and smart contracts with a solid growth outlook for 2025. 

Both will keep delivering steady value, but neither can match the explosive momentum of MoonBull’s live presale. For those chasing the next 1000x moonshot, the window is open, the bull is charging, and the opportunity to claim a seat at the front of the run is here right now.

moonbull32342

For More Information:

Website: Visit the Official MOBU Website 

Telegram: Join the MOBU Telegram Channel

Twitter: Follow MOBU ON X (Formerly Twitter)

Frequently Asked Questions for Best Crypto Presale

What is the best crypto presale to invest in 2025?

MoonBull stands out as the top pick due to its structured 23-stage model, transparent mechanics, and the live Stage 4 presale offering the lowest entry price.

Which meme coin to buy right now?

MoonBull is the most promising meme coin to buy today. The presale is live, and early participants gain tokens at the cheapest possible rate.

Do meme coins have a future?

Yes, meme coins are evolving. MoonBull combines culture with tokenomics, staking, and governance, ensuring it has more than just hype behind it.

Which meme coin will explode in 2025?

MoonBull has the highest chance of exploding in 2025 thanks to its deflationary tokenomics, referral system, and unique presale structure.

How to pick a good meme coin?

A strong meme coin should have audited contracts, liquidity locks, transparent supply management, and community involvement. MoonBull ticks all these boxes.

Glossary of Key Terms

  • Presale: Early sale of tokens before public listing.
  • Staking: Locking tokens to earn rewards.
  • APY: Annual Percentage Yield, the return earned over a year.
  • Referral Program: An Incentive system where participants earn bonuses by inviting others.
  • Token Burn: Permanent removal of tokens from supply to create scarcity.
  • Reflections: Rewards distributed to token holders from transaction fees.
  • Governance: A System allowing token holders to vote on project decisions.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.02068+33.16%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006465-2.53%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users In a groundbreaking move that reshapes social media AI integration, Perplexity has committed $400 million to power search within Snapchat, creating the largest AI search deployment in social media history. This strategic partnership positions Perplexity’s AI technology directly in front of Snapchat’s massive user base of over 940 million active users. How Perplexity AI Will Transform Snapchat User Experience The integration of Perplexity AI into Snapchat represents a significant evolution in how social media platforms handle information retrieval. When users interact with Snapchat’s My AI chatbot, they’ll now receive answers powered by Perplexity’s sophisticated AI search engine. This partnership addresses the growing demand for accurate, real-time information within social platforms. The $400 Million Snap Deal Breakdown The financial structure of this landmark agreement includes both cash and equity components, reflecting the long-term strategic nature of the partnership. The deal’s revenue recognition timeline begins in 2026, indicating a carefully planned integration process. This substantial investment underscores the value both companies see in AI-powered social search. Deal Component Details Total Value $400 Million Payment Type Cash and Equity Integration Timeline Early Next Year Revenue Start 2026 User Reach 940M+ Snapchat Users Snapchat Integration Strategy and User Benefits The seamless integration of Perplexity’s AI search engine into Snapchat’s interface will provide users with instant access to reliable information without leaving the app. This enhancement to Snapchat’s My AI feature represents a major step forward in social media functionality, combining entertainment with practical utility. Direct access to AI-powered answers within chat Enhanced user engagement through improved functionality Reduced need for external search engine usage Personalized information delivery based on user context Financial Impact and Q3 2025 Results Analysis Snap’s announcement coincided with their Q3 2025 financial results, revealing strong performance metrics that complement this strategic partnership. The company reported $1.51 billion in revenue, representing 10% year-over-year growth, while simultaneously reducing losses from $153 million to $104 million. Social Media AI Competition Intensifies This partnership signals a new era in social media AI capabilities, positioning Snapchat ahead of competitors in integrated search functionality. The move demonstrates how social platforms are evolving beyond simple communication tools into comprehensive information hubs powered by advanced AI technology. Frequently Asked Questions What is Perplexity AI? Perplexity AI is an advanced search engine that uses artificial intelligence to provide direct answers to user queries, competing with traditional search engines by offering more conversational and contextual responses. How will the Snapchat integration work? Perplexity’s AI technology will be integrated into Snapchat’s existing My AI chatbot feature, allowing users to ask questions and receive AI-powered answers directly within the app interface. When will users see this new feature? The integration is scheduled to launch early next year, with Snap beginning to recognize revenue from the deal starting in 2026. What does this mean for Snapchat’s revenue? The $400 million deal provides immediate financial injection while creating new revenue streams through enhanced user engagement and potential future monetization of the AI search functionality. How does this affect Snapchat’s user experience? Users will benefit from more accurate and comprehensive answers to their questions without needing to leave the Snapchat app, creating a more seamless and informative social media experience. This transformative partnership between Perplexity and Snap represents a watershed moment in social media evolution, combining advanced AI search capabilities with massive user reach to create unprecedented value for both companies and their users. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05744-3.38%
Movement
MOVE$0.05493+2.57%
LightLink
LL$0.009647+0.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:00
Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Senators continue work on the crypto market structure bill and are set to discuss key details with David Sacks. L’article Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:05

Trending News

More

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

DePIN Day Lands in Latin America — For the First Time Ever

Bitcoin superpower push: Trump urges US to lead crypto race

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,064.70
$103,064.70$103,064.70

-0.63%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,368.13
$3,368.13$3,368.13

-0.89%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2911
$2.2911$2.2911

+0.64%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.74
$159.74$159.74

-0.48%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0409
$1.0409$1.0409

-4.08%