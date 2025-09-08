The Best Crypto Presales Stand Strong Despite Bitcoin Whales Dumping $12.7B BTC Last Month

CryptoQuant analyst ‘caueconomy’ found that Bitcoin whales have dumped roughly $12.7B worth of $BTC over the past month. Shockingly, this marks the largest whale sell-offs since July 2022.

These $BTC liquidations are anticipated to keep the #1 crypto’s price under pressure for longer – especially if they’re ongoing.

Bitcoin Whale Reserves Down 10K+ $BTC in One Month

In a blog post on Friday, ‘caueconomy’ highlighted that holders are offloading $BTC more aggressively. So much so that the #1 crypto has reached its highest distribution levels this year.

The analyst found that whale reserves have dropped by over 10K $BTC in the past 30 days, ‘signaling intense risk aversion among large investors.’

They believe that this selling pressure is what’s been pushing $BTC’s price below $108K, a level it had sunk below last week.

At the time of writing, $BTC is valued at $111K. If you don’t want to wait for it to rebound yet want to boost your portfolio, now signals a great time to check out top presales.

Since these tokens are still in their fundraising stages and not yet trading on the open market, whale sell-offs don’t affect their prices. In turn, they’re safer investment opportunities to check out in today’s volatile market.

Even better, some presale coins are built with utility to help you thrive amid unfavorable market conditions, including Snorter Token ($SNORT), BlockchainFX ($BFX), and Best Wallet Token ($BEST).

1. Snorter Token ($SNORT) – Five-Figure Whale Investments Signal Confidence in Its Upcoming Trading Bot

Snorter Token ($SNORT) is quickly attracting notable attention. It has already scooped up $3.7M+ on presale, propelled by three major whales investing $40K, $32K, and $21K.

Such foremost transactions highlight that big investors have faith in Snorter Bot, the crypto project’s upcoming Telegram trading bot.

Once launched this quarter, Snorter Bot will enable you to swap and automatically snipe new tokens quickly and safely. With an aardvark mascot, its ultimate ambition is to help you sniff out the next crypto to explode.

If you’re not a confident trader, Snorter Bot’s copy trading feature has your back. It’ll enable you to mirror top traders’ moves for greater profit potential effortlessly.

Better yet, it brings trust to the presale market that, unfortunately, isn’t scam-proof. Built with MEV protection, plus honeypot and rug pull alerts, the bot ensures you stay safe while chasing top opportunities for gains.

It’ll first launch on Solana to take advantage of its low fees (just 0.85%) and fast transaction speeds (currently averaging 821.8 transactions per second). By doing so, it claims that it’ll outpace rival bots like Maestro, Trojan, Banana Gun, Bonk Bot, and Sol Trading Bot.

Once it has a foothold in the Solana arena, the bot will expand across multiple chains, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, and other EVM networks. This way, you can trade the hottest alpha across chains – not just the best Solana meme coins.

After buying $SNORT on presale, you can also anticipate leaderboard perks, DAO voting rights, and staking rewards at a 123% APY.

One $SNORT currently costs as little as $0.1037. Following early bot adoption and exchange listings, it’s projected to reach $1.02. So, now presents an opportune moment to join the presale for potential returns of over 883%.

2. BlockchainFX ($BFX) – Powers Global Exchange That Bridges DeFi & TradFi

$BFX is the linchpin of BlockchainFX, a cutting-edge global exchange that bridges DeFi and TradFi. Owing to this, it has nearly raised on eye-boggling $7M on presale.

From a highly user-friendly app, you can gain access to not just crypto but also stocks, forex, ETFs, commodities, and bonds. Essentially, it gives you easy access to the world’s top markets, all under one roof.

Although $BFX is still on presale, BlockchainFX already grants access to over 500 assets, including $BTC, $ETH, gold, and Tesla.

Purchasing $BFX gives you early access to the platform, reduced trading fees, and daily staking rewards (in $USDT and $BFX).

It also gives you exclusive perks like access to the limited-edition BFX Visa Card, which can be topped up with 20+ cryptos to spend globally online or in-store. This way, you can easily spend your crypto without the hassle of off-ramps.

To reap these perks, you can purchase $BFX on presale for just $0.022. With a launch price set at $0.05, now’s a great time to secure early entry at its lowest current price.

3. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – Raises $15.6M+ Over Fueling Crypto Wallet Perks

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) has already attracted over $15.6M on presale as it’s the native token of Best Wallet, a mobile-friendly crypto wallet.

After downloading the mobile app, you can manage, buy, sell, swap, and stake over 1K digital assets across major chains, including Ethereum, Polygon, and BNB Chain.

It’ll soon support over 60 networks, so you can anticipate unlocking even greater crypto opportunities in the near future.

As a non-custodial wallet, you can rest easy knowing that you have full ownership of your private keys.

Considering that private key compromises accounted for the largest share of stolen crypto last year, at 43.8%, non-custodial wallets like Best Wallet are safe choices.

Additionally safeguarding your digital assets, the wallet includes 2FA, biometric protection, local encryption, and personal cloud backups.

Beyond this, the wallet is full of intuitive tools for discovering top investment opportunities at reasonable prices. This includes a token launchpad and a swap function that scans 330+ DEXs and 30 bridges for the best rates.

It also has an ambitious roadmap that includes a crypto debit card (Best Card), a built-in NFT gallery, and a rewards hub for loyal users. And that’s to name a few.

When buying $BEST, you’ll also be granted with lower gas fees, governance rights, and staking rewards (currently at an 85% APY).

You can buy $BEST on presale for just $0.025605. But don’t wait around: Its price will increase later today and is forecasted to hit $0.035215 after being listed on Uniswap, one of the best decentralized exchanges.

Verdict – The Best Crypto Presales Are Safe Investment Opportunities

Bitcoin Whales offloading 100K+ $BTC shows that not even the world’s largest crypto is protected from sudden supply shocks.

If you don’t want to wait for the volatility to clear up, your current best bet might be investing in the best crypto presales, like $SNORT, $BFX, and $BEST.

Because they’re not yet listed on the market, they’re protected from whale-driven price swings. Plus, their utility helps you explore the next crypto that’s primed to thrive safely and hassle-free.

This isn’t investment advice. Always do your own research and never invest more than you’d be sad to lose.

Authored by Aaron Walkers, NewsBTC – https://www.newsbtc.com/news/best-crypto-presales-amid-big-bitcoin-sell-off/