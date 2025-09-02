The Best New TV Shows Streaming In September 2025 On Netflix, Hulu And More

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 00:48
Moonveil
MORE$0.09794-3.54%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3097+1.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017386-8.43%
Wink
LIKE$0.011208-5.16%
LightLink
LL$0.01275-1.46%

The Morning Show (Apple TV+), Beauty in Black (Netflix), Wednesday (Netflix), Tulsa King (Paramount+)

L to R Courtesy of Apple TV+, Netflix, Paramount+

Summer might be winding down, but there’s no shortage of new and returning TV shows to watch in September. Across Netflix, Peacock, Hulu and more, viewers will be treated to new episodes of shows like Wednesday, The Morning Show, Only Murders in the Building and The Office spinoff, The Paper.

September begins with the second and final batch of episodes in Wednesday Season 2. The story continues following the Part 1 cliffhanger, where Wednesday found herself in serious danger after releasing all patients, including Tyler — her former love-interest-turned-evil-Hyde, from Willow Hill. Part 2 on Netflix will also feature a special appearance by Lady Gaga.

Forbes‘Tony & Ziva’ Countdown: Cote de Pablo Says “Divine Timing” Made Series HappenBy Veronica Villafañe

Longtime NCIS fans will look forward to the exciting new spinoff, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, which will reunite everyone’s favorite couple from the franchise: Tony and Ziva. Also debuting on Paramount+ this month is the third season of Tulsa King, which will see Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight Manfredi face his biggest threat yet: the powerful, old-money family, the Dunmires.

Perhaps one of the most anticipated releases of September is the new The Office spinoff, The Paper. Dunder Mifflin’s accountant Oscar Nuñez is the only original cast member to return for the spinoff, and he’ll be joined by a new cast comprising of Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Ramona Young and more.

The Best New TV Shows Streaming In September 2025

Keep reading for the best new and returning TV shows arriving on streaming platforms in September 2025, including their premiere dates, synopses and where to watch them.

Wednesday (Season 2, Part 2)

Wednesday. Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in episode 202 of Wednesday.

HELEN SLOAN/NETFLIX

Premiere date: September 3, 2025

Where to stream Wednesday: Netflix

Synopsis: After Wednesday Season 2, Part 1, premiered in August, the next chapter of the Jenna Ortega-led series will be airing its final four episodes on Sept. 3. Part 2 will pick up after Wednesday was attacked by Tyler (aka the Hyde), who was let out of Willow Hill Asylum along with the other patients after Wednesday discovered the true identity of the Avian killer. Check out a full recap of Wednesday, Season 2, Part 1 here.

Watch the official trailer for the anticipated second part below.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva (Season 1)

L-R Cote De Pablo as Ziva David and Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo In NCIS: Tony & Ziva, episode 3, season 1, airing on Paramount+ 2025.

Marcell Piti/Paramount+

Premiere date: September 4, 2025

Where to stream NCIS: Tony & Ziva: Paramount+

Synopsis: NCIS’ spinoff, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, will finally reunite fan-favorite couple Anthony “Tony” DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo). The series picks up with Tony and Ziva raising their daughter, Tali. “When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after,” the synopsis reads.

Watch the official trailer below.

The Paper (Season 1)

Esmeralda (Sabrina Impacciatore), Oscar (Oscar Nuñez), Ned (Domhnall Gleeson), and Adelola (Gbemisola Ikumelo) appear on The Paper Season 1.

Aaron Epstein/PEACOCK

Premiere date: September 4, 2025

Where to stream The Paper: Peacock

Synopsis: Set in the same universe as The Office, the spinoff The Paper follows the “silly trials and turmoils of a goofball office staff” in the newspaper business, according to NBC Insider. The show features the very same documentary crew that followed Dunder Mifflin’s beloved Scranton branch.

Watch the official trailer below.

Only Murders in the Building (Season 5)

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING – After their beloved doorman, Lester, dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters and the mysterious residents of the Arconia. The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge. SELENA GOMEZ, STEVE MARTIN, MARTIN SHORT

Disney/Patrick Harbron)

Premiere date: September 9, 2025

Where to stream Only Murders in the Building: Hulu

Synopsis: Everyone’s favorite podcast-making-murder-mystery-trio is back. Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin are reuniting to solve another murder. This time, it’s the mysterious death of their longtime doorman Lester (Teddy Coluca). The next installment will investigate Lester’s death and also dive into themes of past versus present New York, co-creator John Hoffman told Deadline in October 2024.

Watch the official trailer below.

Beauty in Black (Season 2, Part 1)

Beauty In Black. Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie in episode 208 of Beauty In Black. Cr. Quantrell Colbert/Netflix © 2025

QUANTRELL COLBERT/NETFLIX

Premiere date: September 11, 2025

Where to stream Beauty in Black: Netflix

Synopsis: Tyler Perry’s hit drama series Beauty in Black is back for Season 2 on Sept. 11. Chicago club dancer Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) is now the new wife of businessman Horace Bellarie (Ricco Ross), meaning she’ll be taking over the Beauty in Black makeup empire. Season 2 will be released in two parts, just like the first, Netflix’s Tudum reported.

Watch the official trailer below.

The Morning Show (Season 4)

Nicole Beharie, Reese Witherspoon and Nestor Carbonell in “The Morning Show,” premiering September 17, 2025 on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+

Premiere date: September 17, 2025

Where to stream The Morning Show: Apple TV+

Synopsis: Get ready for another season of Apple TV+’s drama The Morning Show, starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. The fourth season picks up almost two years after the events of Season 3. “With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America,” per the synopsis.

Watch the official trailer below.

Tulsa King (Season 3)

Jay Will as Tyson, Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi and Mike Walden as Bigfoot in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Premiere date: September 21, 2025

Where to stream Tulsa King: Paramount+

Synopsis: Sylvester Stallone reprises his role as Dwight Manfredi in Paramount+’s popular series Tulsa King. The third season will see Dwight’s empire, along with the threat level to his crew, rise to a new level. He’s set to face his most dangerous enemies yet in Tulsa — the Dunmires — who are an influential old-money family. Robert Patrick will portray the patriarch Jeremiah Dunmire, who will challenge Dwight for everything he has.

Watch the official trailer below.

Alice in Borderland (Season 3)

Alice in Borderland Season 3

Courtesy of Netflix

Premiere date: September 25, 2025

Where to stream Alice in Borderland: Netflix

Synopsis: After almost three years, Netflix’s Japanese sci-fi thriller drama series Alice in Borderland is dropping new episodes. According to Netflix, in Season 3, “Usagi is taken to the Borderland, and Arisu follows to save her. The two are separated and must each join other participants to take on the deadly games.” The games featured will be some of the most impactful of the series yet, including one set at a shrine at night with flaming arrows raining down.

Watch the official trailer below.

Chad Powers (Season 1)

Glen Powell as Chad Powers

Hulu/Disney

Premiere date: September 30, 2025

Where to stream Chad Powers: Hulu

Synopsis: In Hulu’s new sports comedy, Glen Powell will portray a one-time hotshot college quarterback who adopts a new identity, Chad Powers. “Eight years after an unforgivable mistake nukes his promising college football career, hotshot quarterback Russ Holliday tries to resurrect his dreams by disguising himself as Chad Powers — a talented oddball who walks on to the struggling South Georgia Catfish,” the synopsis teases.

Watch the official trailer below.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/monicamercuri/2025/09/01/the-best-new-tv-shows-streaming-in-september-2025-on-netflix-hulu-and-more/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.446-2.22%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002548-9.48%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 13:40
Share
PA Daily | More than 30 members of Congress call on the Department of Justice to investigate Trump’s Meme Coin Dinner; Cetus offers a $5 million reward for hacker clues

PA Daily | More than 30 members of Congress call on the Department of Justice to investigate Trump’s Meme Coin Dinner; Cetus offers a $5 million reward for hacker clues

The governor of Texas expressed support for the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Act; HyperFND&#39;s official X account was hacked; James Wynn closed his PEPE position, making a cumulative profit of US$25.18 million; Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$212 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 8 consecutive days.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.446-2.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09789-3.59%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003369-3.85%
Share
PANews2025/05/24 17:23
Share
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003368-2.68%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001561--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01215-3.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

PA Daily | More than 30 members of Congress call on the Department of Justice to investigate Trump’s Meme Coin Dinner; Cetus offers a $5 million reward for hacker clues

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers