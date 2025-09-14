The Best Web3 Project Is A Super App: Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Overshadow Hyperliquid And Chainlink

The crypto market is full of big names like Chainlink and Hyperliquid, but investors are beginning to notice a new contender: BlockchainFX ($BFX). While established altcoins have experienced periodic price drops, BlockchainFX has emphatically surged to $7m in presale sales and is positioning itself as one of the best cryptos to buy. Its combination of decentralisation, multi-asset functionality, and presale incentives makes it a serious competitor to long-standing projects in the top rankings of CoinMarketCap.

BFX banner

A Decentralised Super App Offering 10x More Assets

Hyperliquid currently holds a market cap near $15bn and offers a limited range of assets, yet BlockchainFX plans to deliver 10x more asset options across multiple classes. From crypto and stocks to forex and ETFs, the platform will let users manage and trade a diverse portfolio all in one place. By being completely decentralised, BlockchainFX aims to become the first true crypto super app – a powerful differentiator that sets it apart from Chainlink and Hyperliquid, and one of the best web3 projects to buy today.

Presale Pricing Rewards Early Buyers

BlockchainFX’s presale pricing structure has been designed to reward those who act early. Currently, the token trades at $0.023 with a confirmed launch price of $0.05. This staged price model means that each presale phase carries a higher entry point, so buying now could lock in significant gains ahead of its public listing. For investors searching for the best presales to buy now, BlockchainFX offers a clear, transparent roadmap to potential high returns.

To further incentivise sales growth, BlockchainFX is also pushing a more than tempting bonus promo whereby investors can obtain a 30% bonus on $BFX tokens through the BLOCK30 code. However, this deal will eventually expire, meaning investors seeking the best ROI when buying the super app tokens would be more inclined to buy sooner rather than later.

High-Yield Staking Model With BFX And USDT Rewards

The project’s tokenomics go far beyond a simple presale. Every time someone trades on the platform, 70% of fees go towards the $BFX staking pool, buybacks, and token burns. Of all fees collected, 50% are automatically distributed to BFX holders who stake their tokens in both BFX and USDT. Meanwhile, 20% of fees are used to buy back $BFX daily, and half of those tokens are permanently burned, reducing supply over time and potentially boosting price support. Staking rewards are capped at $25,000 USDT per day and scale with the size of each holder’s stake. This high-yield staking system makes BlockchainFX a standout crypto with high ROI potential.

BFX banner

Exclusive BFX Visa Card For Presale Participants

Adding to its appeal, BlockchainFX offers a presale-only Visa Card – available in Metal or 18 Karat Gold. Cardholders can top up with BFX and more than 20 other cryptocurrencies, spend up to $100,000 per transaction, and withdraw up to $10K monthly at ATMs worldwide. Even more compelling, users can spend their BFX and USDT staking rewards both online and in stores. This presale-exclusive perk adds real-world utility that most tokens lack, enhancing BlockchainFX’s status as one of the best cryptos to buy.

Multi-Asset Platform Brings Traditional Markets Into Web3

Beyond its staking model and presale perks, BlockchainFX’s ability to merge multiple markets into one decentralised hub could make it a game-changer. Investors can trade crypto, stocks, forex, and ETFs in a single interface without leaving the blockchain ecosystem. This all-in-one structure has the potential to attract traditional traders and new retail investors alike, something Chainlink and Hyperliquid do not currently offer on the same scale.

BFX 1 2

An Attractive Entry Point For Early Investors

At $0.023 today and a launch price of $0.05, early buyers can effectively more than double their investment before factoring in any market appreciation or staking rewards. With $7m already raised, the window for maximum advantage is narrowing. For those seeking the best crypto price predictions for you and aiming to secure tokens with high ROI, BlockchainFX represents one of the strongest opportunities in the current presale market.

Concluding On How BlockchainFX Is Positioned As A Better Version Of Hyperliquid

BlockchainFX combines the decentralisation and scope of a super app with the tokenomics of a deflationary, high-yield staking system. Its presale pricing rewards early buyers, and its exclusive Visa Card provides real-world functionality that few projects can match. Offering 10x more assets than Hyperliquid, and with a presale price far below its confirmed market launch, BlockchainFX stands out as the best crypto to buy today.

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

