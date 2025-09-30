The Big Day Has Arrived: Collapsed Exchange FTX to Distribute $1.6 Billion to Creditors! Here Are the Details

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX announced today that it will distribute a total of $1.6 billion in funds.

According to information shared by Sunil, who represents FTX creditors, the distribution will be made at different rates between large and small creditors.

Large creditors (over $50,000) received a 5.7% payment by May 30th. Including the 72.5% that has not yet been paid, users in this group will receive 78.2% of their total claims. For small creditors (under $50,000), the situation is even more favorable: Users will receive a payment of 120.5% of their claims, plus interest or additional compensation.

It was announced that payments will be made at a 40% rate for US users. The overall distribution rate, considering all user groups, will be approximately 95%.

FTX reported that rights holders could receive their payments through their chosen distribution service provider within 1 to 3 business days, starting September 30, 2025. However, the amount paid was $300 million lower than projected in July, raising some concerns.

The company also warned users about fake FTX client portals and phishing emails, advising to use only official channels.

*This is not investment advice.

