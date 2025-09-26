The Big Whale Co-founder: SWIFT interbank token project is still under review, and stablecoins are temporarily in the "consideration stage"

PANews reported on September 26 that Raphaël Bloch, co-founder and editor-in-chief of The Big Whale, published an article on the X platform to explain the previous news that "SWIFT is developing stablecoins and on-chain messaging functions based on Linea." He said that the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) has selected Linea to test its on-chain messaging model. At this stage, about a dozen banks are participating, but the stablecoin is only "under consideration" and the interbank token project is still under review. PANews reported on September 26 that Raphaël Bloch, co-founder and editor-in-chief of The Big Whale, published an article on the X platform to explain the previous news that "SWIFT is developing stablecoins and on-chain messaging functions based on Linea." He said that the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) has selected Linea to test its on-chain messaging model. At this stage, about a dozen banks are participating, but the stablecoin is only "under consideration" and the interbank token project is still under review.