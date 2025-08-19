The blockchain game Pirate Nation will shut down in 30 days due to insufficient user base and cost considerations.

PANews reported on August 19th that blockchain game development studio Proof of Play announced it will shut down its on-chain games Pirate Nation, Apex, and Boss Chain in 30 days due to insufficient user base and cost considerations. The team will transition to Proof of Play Arcade and gradually migrate game content to Abstract and other chains. An official item burn event will be held for the final two weeks, with items burned earning Plunder Certificates for subsequent rewards. Founder's Pirates will receive the final $PIRATE allocation, which will then be converted into community identity NFTs and no longer have token rights. The Proof of Play ecosystem will focus on a single $PIRATE token system.

