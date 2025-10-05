ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The post The Bone-Chilling True Story Behind Netflix’s ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Monster: The Ed Gein Story. (L to R) Laurie Metcalf as Augusta Gein, Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein in episode 307 of Monster: The Ed Gein Story. COURTESY OF NETFLIX The next installment of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster anthology has arrived on Netflix. After covering Milwaukee cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer and the infamous Menendez brothers, the series now turns to one of the most infamous killers in American history: Ed Gein. Gein, whose gruesome killings inspired the horror films like Psycho, The Silence of the Lambs and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, stalked the frozen fields of rural Wisconsin, killing and mutilating women and stealing body parts from graves to use in the most disturbing ways. Charlie Hunnam lost 30 pounds to portray the killer, and the Sons of Anarchy alum told People that part of preparing for the role was finding the truth behind Gein. “We were much more interested in why Ed did what he did, rather than exploring what he did. Everybody sort of knows what he did, and it’s been chronicled in many films that he inspired and then direct adaptation to his life,” he explained. ForbesDid Ed Gein Kill His Brother In Real Life? Here’s How Many Victims He HadBy Monica Mercuri Hunnam also shared that he dug deeper into the killer’s relationship with his mother, who “told him every day of his life that she hated him because he wasn’t born the girl, the daughter that she always wanted.” He continued, “Imagining what the consequence of that would be when she was the only person he had a relationship with… That really informed the voice work that we did and how he would interact with his mother and the world, which was really trying to really be the daughter that she wanted.” As… The post The Bone-Chilling True Story Behind Netflix’s ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Monster: The Ed Gein Story. (L to R) Laurie Metcalf as Augusta Gein, Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein in episode 307 of Monster: The Ed Gein Story. COURTESY OF NETFLIX The next installment of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster anthology has arrived on Netflix. After covering Milwaukee cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer and the infamous Menendez brothers, the series now turns to one of the most infamous killers in American history: Ed Gein. Gein, whose gruesome killings inspired the horror films like Psycho, The Silence of the Lambs and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, stalked the frozen fields of rural Wisconsin, killing and mutilating women and stealing body parts from graves to use in the most disturbing ways. Charlie Hunnam lost 30 pounds to portray the killer, and the Sons of Anarchy alum told People that part of preparing for the role was finding the truth behind Gein. “We were much more interested in why Ed did what he did, rather than exploring what he did. Everybody sort of knows what he did, and it’s been chronicled in many films that he inspired and then direct adaptation to his life,” he explained. ForbesDid Ed Gein Kill His Brother In Real Life? Here’s How Many Victims He HadBy Monica Mercuri Hunnam also shared that he dug deeper into the killer’s relationship with his mother, who “told him every day of his life that she hated him because he wasn’t born the girl, the daughter that she always wanted.” He continued, “Imagining what the consequence of that would be when she was the only person he had a relationship with… That really informed the voice work that we did and how he would interact with his mother and the world, which was really trying to really be the daughter that she wanted.” As…

The Bone-Chilling True Story Behind Netflix’s ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 02:17
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.09581+4.02%
COM
COM$0.004642+6.46%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00232+0.86%
Wink
LIKE$0.004487+1.51%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.00994-1.09%

Monster: The Ed Gein Story. (L to R) Laurie Metcalf as Augusta Gein, Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein in episode 307 of Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The next installment of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster anthology has arrived on Netflix. After covering Milwaukee cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer and the infamous Menendez brothers, the series now turns to one of the most infamous killers in American history: Ed Gein.

Gein, whose gruesome killings inspired the horror films like Psycho, The Silence of the Lambs and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, stalked the frozen fields of rural Wisconsin, killing and mutilating women and stealing body parts from graves to use in the most disturbing ways.

Charlie Hunnam lost 30 pounds to portray the killer, and the Sons of Anarchy alum told People that part of preparing for the role was finding the truth behind Gein.

“We were much more interested in why Ed did what he did, rather than exploring what he did. Everybody sort of knows what he did, and it’s been chronicled in many films that he inspired and then direct adaptation to his life,” he explained.

ForbesDid Ed Gein Kill His Brother In Real Life? Here’s How Many Victims He HadBy Monica Mercuri

Hunnam also shared that he dug deeper into the killer’s relationship with his mother, who “told him every day of his life that she hated him because he wasn’t born the girl, the daughter that she always wanted.”

He continued, “Imagining what the consequence of that would be when she was the only person he had a relationship with… That really informed the voice work that we did and how he would interact with his mother and the world, which was really trying to really be the daughter that she wanted.”

As you watch all eight episodes of Monster: The Ed Gein Story, keep reading to learn who Ed Gein was, the horrendous crimes he committed and what happened to him after he was caught — including his trial and the end of his life.

Who Was Ed Gein?

Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein in episode 304 of Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Serial killer Ed Gein (born Edward Theodore Gein), dubbed the “Butcher of Plainfield,” was born on August 27, 1906, in La Crosse, Wisconsin. He was the second son of George and Augusta Gein and the younger brother of Henry Gein.

In 1914, the Gein family relocated to a 195-acre farm in rural Plainfield. Gein’s childhood home lacked both electricity and plumbing. His controlling mother deliberately instilled in him a hatred of women. A devout Christian, she often read her sons the story of Noah’s Ark, warning that another flood would come to wash away women’s sins, according to TIME.

As a result, Ed and Henry avoided dating or socializing with other children outside of school, instead spending their time completing chores around the farm. Ed was also bullied in school for having a lazy eye.

Carole Lieberman, a forensic psychiatrist, told A&E Crime + Investigation that the isolation likely caused Gein to develop an Oedipus complex, “a diagnosis of a strong emotional attachment to the parent of the opposite sex,” which would later influence his decisions as an adult to rob graves and murder two women.

Lieberman added that Gein had both a sexual and romantic attraction to his mother. “The fact that she hated her husband made her more reliant on her sons for companionship,” she said. “So, there was a part of her that was nurturing this dependency on her sons.”

ForbesCharlie Hunnam On What He Needed To Portray Ed Gein In Ryan Murphy’s ‘Monster’By Dana Feldman

Tragedy struck the family when Ed’s father, George, died of heart failure in 1940. Four years later, his brother Henry mysteriously died in a fire near the farm. (The first episode of Monster: The Ed Gein Story shows Gein killing his brother Henry, but Gein never confessed to the crime.) Henry’s official cause of death was listed as asphyxiation leading to heart failure, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Then, in 1945, Ed’s mother suffered two strokes. He cared for her after the first, but the second proved fatal, leaving him devastated. After her death, he continued living alone on the family farm, where he began reading books about human anatomy, taxidermy, shrunken heads, cannibalism and Nazi atrocities, A&E reported.

What Did Ed Gein Do?

Monster: The Ed Gein Story. (L to R) Addison Rae as Evelyn, Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein in episode 304 of Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

On Nov. 16, 1957, Frank Worden returned to his family’s hardware store after the opening day of deer hunting season to find his mother, Bernice Worden, missing. He also noticed a pool of blood on the floor and a trail leading to the store’s back door. He immediately notified the Waushara County Sheriff.

According to the Wausau Daily Herald, police suspected Ed Gein because he had a romantic interest in Bernice and asked her out to go roller-skating. Also, police discovered that the last receipt Bernice gave out was addressed to Gein for antifreeze.

Gein was arrested at a friend’s house. Meanwhile, officials went to his home to try to find Bernice. When they entered the property, they saw the headless body of Bernice hanging upside down in the attached shed. Her torso had also been cut open like a deer in the barn.

Bernice’s mutilated body wasn’t the only disturbing discovery in the house of horrors. Investigators also found a collection of human body parts, including skulls that Gein used as soup bowls, furniture made from human skin and a “woman suit” stitched together from the corpses he exhumed from graveyards, per A&E.

It was also during their search of the home that they found Mary Hogan’s facial skin, which had been turned into a mask. Hogan was a 51-year-old tavern owner in the Portage County town of Pine Grove who went missing in the early 1950s.

Did Ed Gein Confess To The Murders?

Monster: The Ed Gein Story. (L to R) Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein, Suzanna Son as Adelina in episode 302 of Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Police arrested Gein on Nov. 16, 1957, and interrogated him without the presence of an attorney, according to court documents obtained by the Wausau Daily Herald. He was also questioned by a lie detector expert from the state crime laboratory in Madison.

Gein ultimately confessed in a statement spanning more than 200 pages. He admitted to killing Worden and Hogan, as well as stealing bodies from graves. Following his arrest, he was sent to a state hospital for a mental evaluation.

What Happened At Ed Gein’s Trial?

Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein in episode 302 of Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Gein was later found unfit to stand trial due to mental illness, according to court documents, and was sent to Central State Hospital for the Criminally Insane in Waupun.

However, ten years after his arrest, it was determined that Gein was mentally competent to stand trial, allowing court proceedings to resume. Gein waived his right to a jury trial, opting instead to have a judge decide his fate.

During the trial, Gein testified that Worden’s murder was an accident. He claimed he had gone to the hardware store to buy antifreeze but decided to look at a rifle. According to his account, the gun accidentally discharged, killing Worden, the Wausau Daily Herald reported.

Although the judge found Gein guilty of murder, he was later ruled not guilty by reason of insanity and was returned to a mental institution. Gein was never charged with the death of Hogan or with grave robbing.

What Happened To Ed Gein?

After being found not guilty by reason of insanity, Gein was sent to Central State Hospital before he was transferred to Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison, Wis, according to A&E. He died in 1984 at age 77 from complications of lung cancer.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story is streaming on Netflix. Watch the official trailer below.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/monicamercuri/2025/10/04/the-bone-chilling-true-story-behind-netflixs-monster-the-ed-gein-story/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.02068+33.16%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006465-2.53%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users In a groundbreaking move that reshapes social media AI integration, Perplexity has committed $400 million to power search within Snapchat, creating the largest AI search deployment in social media history. This strategic partnership positions Perplexity’s AI technology directly in front of Snapchat’s massive user base of over 940 million active users. How Perplexity AI Will Transform Snapchat User Experience The integration of Perplexity AI into Snapchat represents a significant evolution in how social media platforms handle information retrieval. When users interact with Snapchat’s My AI chatbot, they’ll now receive answers powered by Perplexity’s sophisticated AI search engine. This partnership addresses the growing demand for accurate, real-time information within social platforms. The $400 Million Snap Deal Breakdown The financial structure of this landmark agreement includes both cash and equity components, reflecting the long-term strategic nature of the partnership. The deal’s revenue recognition timeline begins in 2026, indicating a carefully planned integration process. This substantial investment underscores the value both companies see in AI-powered social search. Deal Component Details Total Value $400 Million Payment Type Cash and Equity Integration Timeline Early Next Year Revenue Start 2026 User Reach 940M+ Snapchat Users Snapchat Integration Strategy and User Benefits The seamless integration of Perplexity’s AI search engine into Snapchat’s interface will provide users with instant access to reliable information without leaving the app. This enhancement to Snapchat’s My AI feature represents a major step forward in social media functionality, combining entertainment with practical utility. Direct access to AI-powered answers within chat Enhanced user engagement through improved functionality Reduced need for external search engine usage Personalized information delivery based on user context Financial Impact and Q3 2025 Results Analysis Snap’s announcement coincided with their Q3 2025 financial results, revealing strong performance metrics that complement this strategic partnership. The company reported $1.51 billion in revenue, representing 10% year-over-year growth, while simultaneously reducing losses from $153 million to $104 million. Social Media AI Competition Intensifies This partnership signals a new era in social media AI capabilities, positioning Snapchat ahead of competitors in integrated search functionality. The move demonstrates how social platforms are evolving beyond simple communication tools into comprehensive information hubs powered by advanced AI technology. Frequently Asked Questions What is Perplexity AI? Perplexity AI is an advanced search engine that uses artificial intelligence to provide direct answers to user queries, competing with traditional search engines by offering more conversational and contextual responses. How will the Snapchat integration work? Perplexity’s AI technology will be integrated into Snapchat’s existing My AI chatbot feature, allowing users to ask questions and receive AI-powered answers directly within the app interface. When will users see this new feature? The integration is scheduled to launch early next year, with Snap beginning to recognize revenue from the deal starting in 2026. What does this mean for Snapchat’s revenue? The $400 million deal provides immediate financial injection while creating new revenue streams through enhanced user engagement and potential future monetization of the AI search functionality. How does this affect Snapchat’s user experience? Users will benefit from more accurate and comprehensive answers to their questions without needing to leave the Snapchat app, creating a more seamless and informative social media experience. This transformative partnership between Perplexity and Snap represents a watershed moment in social media evolution, combining advanced AI search capabilities with massive user reach to create unprecedented value for both companies and their users. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05744-3.38%
Movement
MOVE$0.05493+2.57%
LightLink
LL$0.009647+0.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:00
Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Senators continue work on the crypto market structure bill and are set to discuss key details with David Sacks. L’article Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:05

Trending News

More

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

DePIN Day Lands in Latin America — For the First Time Ever

Bitcoin superpower push: Trump urges US to lead crypto race

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,064.71
$103,064.71$103,064.71

-0.63%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,368.77
$3,368.77$3,368.77

-0.87%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2924
$2.2924$2.2924

+0.70%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.63
$159.63$159.63

-0.55%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0422
$1.0422$1.0422

-3.96%