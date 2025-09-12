The bubble cycle begins: There are huge opportunities in the crypto market in the next six months

By: PANews
2025/09/12 13:00
Metrics Ventures' September Market Observation: A Guide to Crypto Market Secondary Funds

1. In this month's monthly report, I would like to solemnly report to all readers that we believe that the global asset bubble cycle has most likely entered the warming period, and it seems to be only a matter of time before it starts.

2. This bubble cycle occurs against the backdrop of unemployment and social division caused by the impact of AI. It is supported by the global fiscal-led economic cycle and political and economic ecology. It is accelerated by the two major countries' common desire to export inflation to resolve internal conflicts after the further confirmation of the world's polarization trend. It is expected to enter the public discussion in the coming months.

3. Looking ahead, in addition to the digital currency market, which has not seen major fluctuations for nearly a year and is a potential huge winner, the global cyclical mining and AI-derived investment chains will continue to generate excess returns.

4. In terms of coin stocks, the success of ETH will bring about a series of copycat platforms. It is expected that the combination of strong large-cap coins + strong stocks will become the most eye-catching segment in the coming months. The warm-up of WLD is also a strong sprint start signal. Among them, we are more optimistic about BNB's current round of volatile trading opportunities.

Review and comments on the overall market conditions and market trends

MVC's monthly report has been with you for over two years now, and we have to admit that the past two years have changed the world considerably. We are currently facing unimaginable shifts in the social production structure and the international political and economic landscape. The continued unemployment of ordinary people, the devaluation of academic qualifications and experience, and the burgeoning market liquidity have created a strong sense of disconnection. Yet, we also recognize the frustration faced by governments, businesses, individuals, and investors in their attempts to do what they know is impossible, and the inevitability of further widening social divisions.

During this extremely painful period of redefining labor productivity, fiscal easing and centralization have become inevitable choices, not to mention the ongoing deregulation of financial regulations on the other side, which will provide the spark that ignites this fuel. As competitively advantaged countries begin considering setting up investment accounts for newborns, further relaxing investment restrictions on pensions, and elevating capital markets, historically a financing channel, to new heights, the possibility of a financial asset bubble has become highly likely. We are also pleased to see that the US dollar market is embracing the inherent volatility of digital currencies and providing ample liquidity pricing for them. This would have been unimaginable two years ago, just as the success of MSTR was a financial miracle that we could not have predicted two years ago.

To put it simply, we are clearly optimistic about the digital currency market in the next 6 months, the global mining and pro-cyclical markets, and the AI derivative industry chain in the next 1-2 years.

At this moment, economic data is no longer so important. As many in the crypto community jokingly say, "Economic data is always good news." As history rumbles on, following the trend and embracing the bubble may have become the most important issue for our generation. In Q4, we might start hearing all sorts of analysts' favorite stories: QE to reduce debt, claims that AI is causing unemployment rather than recession, necessitating further liquidity support, and continued panic capital outflows from "developed countries" left behind by the AI wave. But all of these, taken together, sum up the current situation we face:

The road ahead is long and hard as iron, but now we can start over.

Starting from the beginning, the mountains are like the sea and the setting sun is like blood.

