The Clearing Company: 15 million to “legalize” on-chain forecasts

A group of former Polymarket members has launched The Clearing Company with a $15 million seed to create regulated on-chain prediction market platforms accessible to retail investors. The round is led by Union Square Ventures, signaling increasing institutional interest in a sector traditionally hindered by regulatory uncertainty. In this context, the promise is an infrastructure that combines on-chain efficiency with clear rules, with a compliance framework defined from the outset.

According to the announcement from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on June 17, 2025, U.S. authorities have initiated a public discussion aimed at defining criteria and risks associated with contracts linked to real events, an element that directly impacts the regulatory scope of prediction markets. Legal studies that have analyzed the matter also highlight how the Fifth Circuit’s ruling on the Kalshi case (September 2024) has significantly altered regulatory interpretation, opening potential avenues for platforms that adopt structured compliance WilmerHale. These regulatory findings have been directly monitored by market analysts following the Web3 rounds of 2024‑2025 and confirm a growing institutional focus on the topic.

Key Data of The Clearing Company Round

Amount: 15 million dollars (seed round), a significant figure for the stage

15 million dollars (seed round), a significant figure for the stage

Haun Ventures, Variant, Coinbase Ventures, Compound, Rubik, Earl Grey, Cursor Capital, Asylum, and an angel investor

details on equity vs token and valuation not disclosed, for now

onchain predictive markets with compliance integrated into the protocols

Who are the founders (and why they matter)

The project is carried out by former members of Polymarket with established experience in predictive markets, blockchain infrastructure, and in the field of risk & compliance. An interesting aspect is the combination of technical and legal expertise, often difficult to find in the same team. Added to this is the know-how in market design, liquidity management, and the use of oracles for outcome determination, elements that make it particularly competitive.

Background: expertise in product and engineering applied to prediction markets platforms, supported by experts in legal and regulatory fields

experience in market design, liquidity management, and oracle systems for outcome verification

currently, the names and roles of the founders have not been publicly disclosed

Why This News is Relevant

Regulation at the center: the goal is to bring on-chain predictive markets out of the “gray area” by introducing controls such as KYC/AML, fund segregation, and native auditability. It must be said that balancing openness and compliance remains crucial. High bracket for a Web3 seed: an investment of 15 million dollars places the round in the high bracket of the seed market, indicating ambitious product ambitions and go-to-market strategies. Retail access with protections: the aim is to offer an experience as permissionless as possible, while aligning operations with consumer protection standards.

How a Predictive Market Changes When It Is “Regulated”

The Clearing Company intends to integrate the efficiency of onchain trading with regulatory requirements, maintaining the price discovery logic typical of markets while introducing stricter controls and greater transparency. In other words, the attempt is to combine the best of the crypto world with verifiable and standardized processes.

Pieces of the architecture

Smart contract for the creation, trading, and settlement of markets

Oracles and external feeds to validate the outcomes of real-world events

Algorithmic market making and incentives to increase liquidity and reduce slippage

Modular compliance (KYC/AML, geographic limits, fund segregation) adaptable to the specifics of each jurisdiction

On-chain traceability to facilitate audits and controls by authorities

Accessibility vs Compliance: Finding the Balance

The core of the project is to enable massive adoption by retail users without compromising security and regulatory compliance. It must be said that the user experience will be crucial for adoption. The team identifies three fundamental levers for scaling sustainably:

Market creation simplified thanks to templates and standardized parameters

Smooth trading with intuitive interfaces and predictable costs

New liquidity structures (shared pools, incentives for market makers) to ensure market depth

If executed well, the strategy will allow for continuous production of predictive signals useful to investors, media, and policy makers. In this context, the standardization of tools could promote comparability and reuse of data.

Comparison with Existing Platforms

Pragmatic decentralization: the permissionless component is present where possible, while in other areas targeted controls are adopted

the system integrates oracles and dispute procedures to manage any controversies

the use of segregation and custody techniques for funds is in line with regulatory requirements

Main Risks (and How They Might Manage Them)

Regulatory arbitrage: the regulatory differences between the USA, EU, and other areas require careful implementation of geofencing and detailed regulatory policies

exposure limits, risk disclosure policies, and clear appeal procedures will be implemented

control over oracle governance and the introduction of anti-manipulation logic are essential to ensure the proper functioning of the markets

Timeline and Development Status

The company stated that the development is ongoing and that compliance represents a strategic priority. As of today, August 27, 2025, no official launch date has been announced. Pending further details, the gradual implementation of compliance components is considered an integral part of the roadmap.

Implications for crypto and traditional finance

The entry of Union Square Ventures and other venture capital investors highlights how the adoption of compliant onchain predictive markets could represent an important step towards the normalization of the sector. Regulated platforms could attract institutional capital, improving liquidity and the reliability of collective estimates.

For banks, asset managers, and policy makers, this means access to real-time indicators on economic, political, and even sports events, with a level of traceability that simplifies audits and reporting. Looking ahead, interoperability with existing systems could facilitate progressive integrations. To delve deeper into the topic of interoperability in DeFi, also see our in-depth article on DeFi interoperability.

What Changes for the Market (in 5 Points)

From Niche to Mainstream: a regulated onboarding that facilitates retail user access Price Quality: greater liquidity results in more accurate price discovery Compliance‑by‑design: the integration of rules directly into the technological infrastructure Interoperability: ability to interface with other DeFi protocols to create composable markets New use-cases: applications ranging from event-driven coverage to macro hedging and insights for decision-making processes

Context and Background

Prediction markets have a long history, but adoption has historically been hindered by legal uncertainties. While some on-chain experiments operated in areas bordering on regulation, The Clearing Company bets that an architecture based on explicit rules can finally unlock the sector’s potential, while maintaining the intrinsic transparency of the blockchain.

For a historical and conceptual overview, see also the dedicated entry on Prediction market – Wikipedia. It remains to be seen how the governance mechanisms and oracle control will be implemented in practice.