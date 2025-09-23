The post The cross-chain data problem: A unified solution from Oraichain, Pinlink, and RSS3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 22, 2025 The Web3 landscape of September 2025 is a vibrant, multi-chain ecosystem, but this fragmentation creates a significant challenge: data is siloed on different networks. For Web3 to function as a seamless, integrated internet, it needs infrastructure that can communicate, compute across, and aggregate information from all these disparate environments. Oraichain, Pinlink, and RSS3 collectively provide a powerful solution to this cross-chain data problem. RSS3 acts as the universal aggregator, the “lingua franca” for cross-chain data. Its protocol is designed to be chain-agnostic, indexing activities, assets, and identities from a multitude of Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks. It harmonizes this fragmented data into a single, structured, and easily queryable feed. This allows developers to build applications that reflect a user’s total Web3 presence, without needing to integrate dozens of separate blockchain APIs. Oraichain serves as the cross-chain intelligence and verification layer. Through its universal oracle services, it can not only pull data from different chains but also perform complex, verifiable computations on that aggregated data. For example, an Oraichain AI model could calculate a user’s DeFi reputation score by analyzing their activities on Ethereum, Solana, and Cosmos, and then deliver that verifiable result to an application on a fourth chain, enabling true cross-chain logic. Pinlink provides chain-agnostic computational resources. The AI and rendering power needed by DApps is not specific to any single blockchain. Pinlink’s DePIN marketplace is a neutral ground where developers from any ecosystem can rent the GPU power they need. This means a Solana-based gaming metaverse and an Ethereum-based AI art project can both source their compute from the same decentralized network, making high-performance hardware a shared, cross-chain utility for the entire Web3 space. Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. Next: SUI drops 9% –… The post The cross-chain data problem: A unified solution from Oraichain, Pinlink, and RSS3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 22, 2025 The Web3 landscape of September 2025 is a vibrant, multi-chain ecosystem, but this fragmentation creates a significant challenge: data is siloed on different networks. For Web3 to function as a seamless, integrated internet, it needs infrastructure that can communicate, compute across, and aggregate information from all these disparate environments. Oraichain, Pinlink, and RSS3 collectively provide a powerful solution to this cross-chain data problem. RSS3 acts as the universal aggregator, the “lingua franca” for cross-chain data. Its protocol is designed to be chain-agnostic, indexing activities, assets, and identities from a multitude of Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks. It harmonizes this fragmented data into a single, structured, and easily queryable feed. This allows developers to build applications that reflect a user’s total Web3 presence, without needing to integrate dozens of separate blockchain APIs. Oraichain serves as the cross-chain intelligence and verification layer. Through its universal oracle services, it can not only pull data from different chains but also perform complex, verifiable computations on that aggregated data. For example, an Oraichain AI model could calculate a user’s DeFi reputation score by analyzing their activities on Ethereum, Solana, and Cosmos, and then deliver that verifiable result to an application on a fourth chain, enabling true cross-chain logic. Pinlink provides chain-agnostic computational resources. The AI and rendering power needed by DApps is not specific to any single blockchain. Pinlink’s DePIN marketplace is a neutral ground where developers from any ecosystem can rent the GPU power they need. This means a Solana-based gaming metaverse and an Ethereum-based AI art project can both source their compute from the same decentralized network, making high-performance hardware a shared, cross-chain utility for the entire Web3 space. Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. Next: SUI drops 9% –…

The cross-chain data problem: A unified solution from Oraichain, Pinlink, and RSS3

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 11:44
contributor

Posted: September 22, 2025

The Web3 landscape of September 2025 is a vibrant, multi-chain ecosystem, but this fragmentation creates a significant challenge: data is siloed on different networks. For Web3 to function as a seamless, integrated internet, it needs infrastructure that can communicate, compute across, and aggregate information from all these disparate environments. Oraichain, Pinlink, and RSS3 collectively provide a powerful solution to this cross-chain data problem.

RSS3 acts as the universal aggregator, the “lingua franca” for cross-chain data. Its protocol is designed to be chain-agnostic, indexing activities, assets, and identities from a multitude of Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks. It harmonizes this fragmented data into a single, structured, and easily queryable feed. This allows developers to build applications that reflect a user’s total Web3 presence, without needing to integrate dozens of separate blockchain APIs.

Oraichain serves as the cross-chain intelligence and verification layer. Through its universal oracle services, it can not only pull data from different chains but also perform complex, verifiable computations on that aggregated data. For example, an Oraichain AI model could calculate a user’s DeFi reputation score by analyzing their activities on Ethereum, Solana, and Cosmos, and then deliver that verifiable result to an application on a fourth chain, enabling true cross-chain logic.

Pinlink provides chain-agnostic computational resources. The AI and rendering power needed by DApps is not specific to any single blockchain. Pinlink’s DePIN marketplace is a neutral ground where developers from any ecosystem can rent the GPU power they need. This means a Solana-based gaming metaverse and an Ethereum-based AI art project can both source their compute from the same decentralized network, making high-performance hardware a shared, cross-chain utility for the entire Web3 space.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice.

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/the-cross-chain-data-problem-a-unified-solution-from-oraichain-pinlink-and-rss3/

