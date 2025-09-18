The Crypto Inheritance Problem: Why Lost Wallets Could Kill Bitcoin’s Future

I’m a CFA and early retiree. Might the lack of estate planning be the eventual death of Crypto?
Photo by Kanchanara on Unsplash
When my mom passed away six years ago, we couldn’t unlock her iPhone. On it were photos of my three-year-old son. These are memories I’ll never get back. Totally gone.
That heartbreak made me realize something bigger: if families struggle to recover something as simple as a phone photo, what happens when the same problem hits crypto wallets?
I’m a CFA and early retiree. I spent 20 years in finance, building portfolio tools used by millions of clients.
I understand how money moves through generations. Traditional finance has built-in safeguards, beneficiaries, custodians, estate plans.
Crypto doesn’t. And unless that changes, entrepreneurs, investors, and even the entire crypto ecosystem face a hidden existential risk
