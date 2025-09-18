The Crypto Inheritance Problem: Why Lost Wallets Could Kill Bitcoin’s Future

I’m a CFA and early retiree. Might the lack of estate planning be the eventual death of Crypto? Dad is FIRE, CFA · Just now 6 min readJust now -- Share

Photo by Kanchanara on Unsplash

When my mom passed away six years ago, we couldn’t unlock her iPhone. On it were photos of my three-year-old son. These are memories I’ll never get back. Totally gone.

That heartbreak made me realize something bigger: if families struggle to recover something as simple as a phone photo, what happens when the same problem hits crypto wallets?

I’m a CFA and early retiree. I spent 20 years in finance, building portfolio tools used by millions of clients.

I understand how money moves through generations. Traditional finance has built-in safeguards, beneficiaries, custodians, estate plans.

Crypto doesn’t. And unless that changes, entrepreneurs, investors, and even the entire crypto ecosystem face a hidden existential risk