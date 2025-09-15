The crypto market fell back across the board, with BTC falling below $115,000 at one point

PANews reported on September 15th that according to SoSoValue data, all sectors of the crypto market experienced a correction. Bitcoin (BTC) fell 0.49% over the past 24 hours, briefly falling below $115,000. Ethereum (ETH) dropped 1.01%, briefly falling below $4,600 after breaking through $4,700. Furthermore, the GameFi sector led the decline, with a 3.03% drop. Within the sector, ImmutableX (IMX) saw a slight increase of 0.90%, but Four (FORM) plummeted 12.71%.

In other sectors, the CeFi sector fell 0.74% in 24 hours, and Hyperliquid (HYPE) fell 2.52%; the Layer2 sector fell 1.48%, but Mantle (MNT) was relatively strong, rising 0.65%; the Layer1 sector fell 1.50%, Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) fell 2.24% and 3.89% respectively; the PayFi sector fell 1.82%, and Monero (XMR) rose 4.44%; the DeFi sector fell 2.21%, and Uniswap (UNI) rose 6.40%; the Meme sector fell 2.85%, and MemeCore (M) and Pump.fun (PUMP) rose 1.15% and 1.66% respectively.