The Daily: Coinbase unveils index tied to Mag7, Ondo rolls out tokenized US stocks on Ethereum, and more

Taylor Swift’s New Album Makes History On Spotify — A Month Before It Drops

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl has become Spotify's most pre-saved album ever, surpassing her own The Tortured Poets Department. LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 15: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO BOOK COVERS. Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management ) Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift hasn't released a note from The Life of a Showgirl yet, but the anticipation alone is already helping the full-length shatter records. The singer's twelfth studio album, which is due out October 3, has become the most pre-saved project in the history of Spotify's countdown page feature, according to the streaming platform. That record was confirmed in early September 1, when Spotify's official Instagram and X accounts shared the news. The Life of a Showgirl surpassed the previous titleholder, and the singer-songwriter beat her own best showing. Swift's The Tortured Poets Department set the benchmark just a year ago. The countdown page for The Life of a Showgirl went live on August 14 and included an exclusive 22-track playlist titled And, baby, that's show business for you. Every cut on the playlist was produced by Max Martin and Shellback, which was a not-so-subtle hint to fans that her latest project was helmed by the two super producers, and likely that it's a top 40 pop set. Swift officially unveiled the highly-anticipated project on August 12 during a guest appearance on the New Heights podcast, which just happens to be hosted by brothers Jason and Travis Kelce – the latter being her new fiancee. On the program, she revealed the title, release date, and spoke openly like she hasn't in a long time in an interview.