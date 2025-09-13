The deadline for MKR to SKY migration is September 18th. Failure to do so may result in losses.

PANews reported on September 13th that Balaner issued a reminder on the X platform that the deadline for migrating MKR tokens to SKY tokens is September 18th. This means that current MKR token holders only have five days to migrate, otherwise they may be penalized. If approved by governance, overdue migration will result in the loss of 1% of SKY tokens (increasing every quarter) starting from September 22nd. This means that for every MKR token held, 240 SKY tokens may be lost.

