The Experience — Visit The NYC Pop-Up Before It’s Gone

Participants play Red Light, Green Light at Squid Game: The Experience in NYC. Courtesy of Netflix

If you’ve watched Squid Game and wondered what it might be like to attempt some of the challenges, the immersive “Squid Game: The Experience” pop-up in New York City is a fun way to find out (without risking your life!). Featuring games inspired by Netflix’s most watched title ever—along with Korean snacks and Squid Game-themed cocktails and memorabilia—the Squid Game experience offers participants the chance to relive all the excitement from the show (minus the dying part). But hurry—the last date to visit the NYC pop-up is September 1st, 2025.

Here’s what you need to know about “Squid Game: The Experience” in NYC.

What Is the Squid Game Experience in NYC?

“Squid Game: The Experience” is an immersive pop-up where visitors can play exciting games from the Squid Game franchise, sip beverages and munch on Korean snacks while listening to K-pop, and browse and shop official Squid Game merchandise.

The Squid Game experience venue in NYC Courtesy of Netflix

Where Is the Squid Game Experience Pop-Up in New York City?

The NYC pop-up is located inside the Manhattan Mall at 100 W 33rd St, New York, NY 10001. Visitors should enter at the northwest corner of 6th Avenue and 32nd Street.

What to Expect Inside the Squid Game Experience NYC

The first thing you’ll probably notice once you step inside the building is a gigantic Young-hee doll standing near the entrance. This is one of the best spots to take a photo, as the rest of the exhibit is dimly lit, and flash photography isn’t allowed while you’re playing the games.

Don’t forget to snap a photo with Young-hee while visiting the Squid Game NYC experience! Courtesy of Netflix

Night Market at Squid Game: The Experience

The pop-up’s main open area is the Night Market, a dark, sprawling space that mainly serves as a gift shop. Here you’ll find all sorts of Squid Game goodies, from mugs and marbles to Funko toys and apparel—including the iconic green tracksuits that could double as comfy Halloween costumes.

The Squid Game experience in NYC has a gift shop where you can buy Squid Game merch. Courtesy of Netflix

Visitors can also snap photos inside one of the photo booths, order Squid Game-inspired drinks at the bar (courtesy of Johnnie Walker, the official spirits partner of the Squid Game experience), gaze at the many Korean-language ads and posters plastered across the walls and columns, and order Japanese ramen at a vending machine (though sadly the machine wasn’t working both times I went).

Mugs, toys and tumblers sold at the Squid Game NYC experience Photo: Regina Kim

Squid Mart: Korean Snacks at the NYC Pop-Up

Just off to the right when you first enter the Night Market is Squid Mart, a small H-mart pop-up where you can buy popular Korean beverages and snacks like Orion choco pies and Nongshim shrimp crackers.

Find your favorite Korean snacks and beverages at Squid Mart, the H-mart pop-up located inside the Squid Game NYC experience. Courtesy of Netflix

The Games: Play Red Light, Green Light and More

Entry to the actual games is located towards the back of the Night Market. A maximum of 24 participants may enter the games at one time.

Once inside the game zone, players have the chance to compete in a total of five individual and group games inspired by the Squid Game franchise—including Red Light, Green Light and Glass Stepping Stones (though fortunately you won’t be falling to your death if you take the wrong step).

Visitors play a safer version of the Glass Stepping Stones game at the Squid Game NYC experience. Courtesy of Netflix

Even if you’re eliminated early on, don’t worry! Gameplay is based on a points system, so every participant gets to try their hand at all the challenges. Players are ranked on a scoreboard based on how many points they’ve accumulated, and a winner will be declared at the end.

Though the games aren’t physically strenuous, they do require some hand-eye coordination, strategic thinking, memory skills and lots of luck!

The Squid Game experience features games and set designs inspired by the show. Courtesy of Netflix

VIP Lounge: Exclusive Access and Perks

If you’re looking for the ultimate Squid Game experience, you might want to opt for a VIP package, which grants you not only priority entry to the games (along with other perks) but also access to the VIP Lounge, where you’ll receive a free drink, a golden mask and the opportunity to watch other players compete on a giant screen.

FAQs About Squid Game: The Experience NYC

How long does the NYC Squid Game experience take?

The total duration of the games is about 60 minutes.

Tip: Restrooms are strategically located next to the games’ entrance, so you might want to go beforehand since bathroom breaks aren’t allowed while a game is in progress.

Is coat check available?

Yes. Coat check is $3 for regular ticket holders and free for folks with VIP tickets.

Is the Squid Game experience accessible to people with additional needs?

“Squid Game: The Experience” is fully wheelchair accessible and ADA compliant. Service animals are also allowed.

Marbles and Funko toys sold at the Squid Game experience in NYC Photo: Regina Kim

Is there a minimum age requirement to participate in the Squid Game experience?

The experience is open to all ages, though children under the age of 14 will need to be accompanied by an adult.

How much are tickets for the Squid Game experience in NYC?

Standard admission is $39, while VIP tickets are available for $65 and $89.

Where to buy tickets for the Squid Game experience

For more information on ticket types and to purchase tickets, visit the official website at www.SquidGameExperience.com.

Tickets can also be purchased onsite at the venue.

When is the Squid Game experience open in NYC?

“Squid Game: The Experience” in NYC runs until September 1, 2025. Available dates and times will be displayed after clicking on the “Tickets” section of the website.

Young-hee tumblers sold at the Squid Game experience in NYC. The Korean writing can be translated as “For 45.6 billion won, the childlike wonder in adults is destroyed.” Photo: Regina Kim

Other Squid Game experience locations worldwide

Outside of New York City, “Squid Game: The Experience” is also happening in London and Sydney. (Other locations included Madrid and Seoul, but both of those exhibits have ended.)

The experience in Sydney will run until September 28, 2025, while the one in London will run until January 2026. Note that some of the games will be different for these locations.

Where to find more information about the Squid Game experience

Visit the official website and check out its FAQ section for additional details on the Squid Game experience in NYC. The London and Sydney websites also have their own FAQ sections.