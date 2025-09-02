The False Information You’ve Been Told About Crypto and AI and Why the True Boom Is Still Coming

Currently, the same questions are being asked by all investors:

Where is the market cycle?

What is the actual state of artificial intelligence?

And how does all of this relate to cryptocurrency’s future?

Some contend that values are bloated and that a crash is inevitable since we are already well into an AI bubble.

Others claim that the opportunity has passed and that the hype cycle has peaked.

However, the reality appears to be much more complex.

We’re not early, according to the facts, but we’re also not late.

Rather, we are in the middle of the cycle, which is the stage of the journey where institutional capital is coming in, momentum is high, and risk appetite is still growing.

The larger risk-on narrative is being propelled by AI.

It has made technology the most potent wealth generator in the world once more, encouraging growth assets to be embraced by both institutional and ordinary investors.

Crypto is riding that same trend, especially with AI-related projects.

When you add robust traditional markets, accommodating policy winds, and a spike in institutional flows, it becomes evident that there is still a lot of fuel left in the tank for this cycle.