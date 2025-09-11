The Fatal Bitcoin Mistake That Will Destroy Your Portfolio

The Bitcoin market is a game of survival. Those who can maintain their conviction, patience, and hold through the difficult times are those who see the greatest success.
As hard as it is to believe, this might be the most important determining factor in how successful you are in this market. It really is that simple.
Bitcoin is a place where your own decisions and self-inflicted wounds can ultimately destroy your own portfolio.
The longer you have been investing in Bitcoin, the more you hear the phrase, “having paper hands.” This is when a person cannot handle the stresses of the market, often resulting in them buying high and selling low. This is the most common result that new investors will experience in this market.
They hear the stories of how other people have gotten rich in crypto essentially overnight and are hoping for the same result for themselves. However, when people rush into this market because of that word-of-mouth, that is exactly the moment that we have nearly topped in price for the cycle. We then go through several months or years of downward price action and pain. That is the exact moment that is too difficult for most Bitcoin tourists to handle and end up selling at a loss.