The Fed Joins the Party.

Despite a deeply divided Federal Reserve, a renewed interest rate cutting cycle is underway at a time when financial conditions are already&nbsp;loose. In their latest rate-setting meeting, the Fed cut rates by 0.25% as widely expected. Updated projections from the Fed points to a couple more rounds of rate cuts before the year is&nbsp;out. But those projections are far from unanimous. Of the 19 officials providing forecasts, seven saw no need to cut rates further. The dual threat of rising inflation along with recent weakening in labor market data are dividing central banks officials. Even Fed Chair Jerome Powell commented that it’s “challenging to know what to do”, and that further rate cuts are on a “meeting-by-meeting situation.” Despite the uncertainty, various market gauges are confirming more rate cuts are ahead. Market-implied odds from the CME points to four cuts over the next 12 months. The 2-year Treasury yield, which tends to lead changes in the fed funds rate, is currently 0.68% below the level of fed&nbsp;funds. That means the Fed is joining the rate-cutting party already underway around the world. The chart below shows the percentage of central banks cutting (blue line) versus raising rates (red line). On a global basis, 84% of central banks are now easing policy via rate&nbsp;cuts.Chart from MacroMicro While central bank concerns are pivoting toward the labor market, rate cuts along with loose financial conditions could deliver a spark to both the economy and inflation. At the same time, more evidence is building that the economy is performing better than many investors and economists believe. That includes the most recent data on retail sales and setups in cyclical stocks and&nbsp;sectors. This week, let’s look at the deep divisions emerging within the Fed, and the surprising outlook for bringing inflation under control. We’ll also look at how the stock market tends to perform after the Fed’s been on hold, and the positive message on the economic outlook coming from cyclical&nbsp;sectors. The Chart&nbsp;Report Periodically alongside their rate-setting meeting, the Fed releases member projections on things like economic growth, unemployment, and inflation. While the median values of those projections tends to garner the most attention, recent forecasts shows that there is not a clear consensus. You can see the “dot plot” below from the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), and that the median value calls for two more rate cuts this year. But seven of 19 members providing forecasts saw no need for further rate cuts (2025 forecast below). Updated projections also shows that the Fed doesn’t expect consumer inflation to return to the 2% target until&nbsp;2028. The Fed originally started cutting rates a year ago, and reduced the fed funds rate by 1.0%. But the central bank had been on hold since its last cut in December. Historically, a renewed rate cutting cycle after being on hold for six months or more has been positive for the S&amp;P 500’s forward return. The chart below shows how the S&amp;P has tended to perform in the 12 months before the Fed started cutting rates again, and how the S&amp;P moved once cuts were resumed. You can see the drop ahead of restarting cuts actually lined up with the selloff into early April on trade war headlines. On average, the S&amp;P 500 tends to see steady gains over the next 12 months once the Fed resumes rate&nbsp;cuts. While large-cap stocks in the S&amp;P 500 average strong gains looking ahead once the Fed resumes rate cuts, small-cap stocks in particular could be a beneficiary. Small-caps get more of their revenues and earnings from the domestic economy, where falling rates could help boost economic growth. And approximately 33% of companies in the Russell 2000 Index of small-cap stocks are financed with floating rate debt compared to just 6% in the S&amp;P 500. Historically, small-caps have outperformed both mid- and large-caps during the three-, six-, and 12-month periods when the Fed cuts rates using data going back to the 1950s (chart&nbsp;below). While historical data tends to favor more gains in the stock market now that the Fed is cutting rates again, the ultimate path for stocks will come down to the health of the economy and outlook for corporate earnings. There has been evidence that the economy is showing signs of accelerating, like the August retail sales report that increased 0.6% in August and beat expectations. Better consumer spending data is keeping the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model above 3% annualized for estimated 3Q growth. Stock prices also discount future business conditions, and there are positive signals among key stocks and sectors as well. I noted here the setup in regional banks, which could be setting up to see record highs. The chart below shows machinery-giant Caterpillar (CAT), whose stock is working higher after moving out to new highs over $400 back in July. Various cyclical stocks and sectors are sending positive messages on the growth&nbsp;outlook. A rebound in the economy that drives a broad earnings recovery will be needed to sustain the bull market rally. While earnings growth is projected to broaden out into next year, the trend higher in the S&amp;P 500’s 2026 earnings per share estimate has been driven by the “Magnificent 7” companies. Benchmarked to the start of April when trade war headlines were in full swing, you can see the drop in 2026 estimates for the S&amp;P 500 and subsequent recovery. But the rebound has been fueled entirely by Mag 7 stocks with the other 493 only recently turning higher. The breadth of earnings contributions needs to expand in order to support the rally into next&nbsp;year. Heard in the&nbsp;Hub The Traders Hub features live trade alerts, market update videos, and other educational content for&nbsp;members. Here’s a quick recap of recent alerts, market updates, and educational posts: Global central bank easing cycle is accelerating. Fed set to cut rates into loose financial conditions. How to gain an edge over any professional forecaster. This chart shows why food prices could add to inflation ahead. A textbook base-on-base pattern that’s setting up in this fintech&nbsp;stock. You can follow everything we’re trading and tracking by becoming a member of the Traders&nbsp;Hub. By becoming a member, you will unlock all market updates and trade alerts reserved exclusively for&nbsp;members. 🚨Hub members were recently alerted to new trades spanning AI, space, fintech, and quantum computing sectors. Check out the special offer below to join the Hub&nbsp;today. 👉You can click here to join&nbsp;now👈 Trade Idea Vertiv Holdings&nbsp;(VRT) The stock peaked around the $150 level in January then came back to test that level in late July. So far VRT is making a smaller pullback off that test of resistance. Need to see the MACD climb back above zero and reset. I will then watch for a breakout over&nbsp;$155. Key Upcoming&nbsp;Data Economic Reports Earnings Reports I hope you’ve enjoyed The Market Mosaic, and please share this report with your family, friends, coworkers…or anyone that would benefit from an objective look at the stock&nbsp;market. Become a member of the Traders Hub to unlock access&nbsp;to: ✅Model Portfolio ✅Members Only&nbsp;Chat ✅Trade Ideas &amp; Live&nbsp;Alerts ✅Mosaic Vision Market Updates +&nbsp;More Our model portfolio is built using a “core and explore” approach, including a Stock Trading Portfolio and ETF Investment Portfolio. Come join us over at the Hub as we seek to capitalize on stocks and ETFs that are breaking&nbsp;out! Come join the&nbsp;Hub! Disclaimer: these are not recommendations and just my thoughts and opinions…do your own due diligence! I may hold a position in the securities mentioned in this&nbsp;report. The Fed Joins the Party. was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this storyDespite a deeply divided Federal Reserve, a renewed interest rate cutting cycle is underway at a time when financial conditions are already&nbsp;loose. In their latest rate-setting meeting, the Fed cut rates by 0.25% as widely expected. Updated projections from the Fed points to a couple more rounds of rate cuts before the year is&nbsp;out. But those projections are far from unanimous. Of the 19 officials providing forecasts, seven saw no need to cut rates further. The dual threat of rising inflation along with recent weakening in labor market data are dividing central banks officials. Even Fed Chair Jerome Powell commented that it’s “challenging to know what to do”, and that further rate cuts are on a “meeting-by-meeting situation.” Despite the uncertainty, various market gauges are confirming more rate cuts are ahead. Market-implied odds from the CME points to four cuts over the next 12 months. The 2-year Treasury yield, which tends to lead changes in the fed funds rate, is currently 0.68% below the level of fed&nbsp;funds. That means the Fed is joining the rate-cutting party already underway around the world. The chart below shows the percentage of central banks cutting (blue line) versus raising rates (red line). On a global basis, 84% of central banks are now easing policy via rate&nbsp;cuts.Chart from MacroMicro While central bank concerns are pivoting toward the labor market, rate cuts along with loose financial conditions could deliver a spark to both the economy and inflation. At the same time, more evidence is building that the economy is performing better than many investors and economists believe. That includes the most recent data on retail sales and setups in cyclical stocks and&nbsp;sectors. This week, let’s look at the deep divisions emerging within the Fed, and the surprising outlook for bringing inflation under control. We’ll also look at how the stock market tends to perform after the Fed’s been on hold, and the positive message on the economic outlook coming from cyclical&nbsp;sectors. The Chart&nbsp;Report Periodically alongside their rate-setting meeting, the Fed releases member projections on things like economic growth, unemployment, and inflation. While the median values of those projections tends to garner the most attention, recent forecasts shows that there is not a clear consensus. You can see the “dot plot” below from the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), and that the median value calls for two more rate cuts this year. But seven of 19 members providing forecasts saw no need for further rate cuts (2025 forecast below). Updated projections also shows that the Fed doesn’t expect consumer inflation to return to the 2% target until&nbsp;2028. The Fed originally started cutting rates a year ago, and reduced the fed funds rate by 1.0%. But the central bank had been on hold since its last cut in December. Historically, a renewed rate cutting cycle after being on hold for six months or more has been positive for the S&amp;P 500’s forward return. The chart below shows how the S&amp;P has tended to perform in the 12 months before the Fed started cutting rates again, and how the S&amp;P moved once cuts were resumed. You can see the drop ahead of restarting cuts actually lined up with the selloff into early April on trade war headlines. On average, the S&amp;P 500 tends to see steady gains over the next 12 months once the Fed resumes rate&nbsp;cuts. While large-cap stocks in the S&amp;P 500 average strong gains looking ahead once the Fed resumes rate cuts, small-cap stocks in particular could be a beneficiary. Small-caps get more of their revenues and earnings from the domestic economy, where falling rates could help boost economic growth. And approximately 33% of companies in the Russell 2000 Index of small-cap stocks are financed with floating rate debt compared to just 6% in the S&amp;P 500. Historically, small-caps have outperformed both mid- and large-caps during the three-, six-, and 12-month periods when the Fed cuts rates using data going back to the 1950s (chart&nbsp;below). While historical data tends to favor more gains in the stock market now that the Fed is cutting rates again, the ultimate path for stocks will come down to the health of the economy and outlook for corporate earnings. There has been evidence that the economy is showing signs of accelerating, like the August retail sales report that increased 0.6% in August and beat expectations. Better consumer spending data is keeping the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model above 3% annualized for estimated 3Q growth. Stock prices also discount future business conditions, and there are positive signals among key stocks and sectors as well. I noted here the setup in regional banks, which could be setting up to see record highs. The chart below shows machinery-giant Caterpillar (CAT), whose stock is working higher after moving out to new highs over $400 back in July. Various cyclical stocks and sectors are sending positive messages on the growth&nbsp;outlook. A rebound in the economy that drives a broad earnings recovery will be needed to sustain the bull market rally. While earnings growth is projected to broaden out into next year, the trend higher in the S&amp;P 500’s 2026 earnings per share estimate has been driven by the “Magnificent 7” companies. Benchmarked to the start of April when trade war headlines were in full swing, you can see the drop in 2026 estimates for the S&amp;P 500 and subsequent recovery. But the rebound has been fueled entirely by Mag 7 stocks with the other 493 only recently turning higher. The breadth of earnings contributions needs to expand in order to support the rally into next&nbsp;year. Heard in the&nbsp;Hub The Traders Hub features live trade alerts, market update videos, and other educational content for&nbsp;members. Here’s a quick recap of recent alerts, market updates, and educational posts: Global central bank easing cycle is accelerating. Fed set to cut rates into loose financial conditions. How to gain an edge over any professional forecaster. This chart shows why food prices could add to inflation ahead. A textbook base-on-base pattern that’s setting up in this fintech&nbsp;stock. You can follow everything we’re trading and tracking by becoming a member of the Traders&nbsp;Hub. By becoming a member, you will unlock all market updates and trade alerts reserved exclusively for&nbsp;members. 🚨Hub members were recently alerted to new trades spanning AI, space, fintech, and quantum computing sectors. Check out the special offer below to join the Hub&nbsp;today. 👉You can click here to join&nbsp;now👈 Trade Idea Vertiv Holdings&nbsp;(VRT) The stock peaked around the $150 level in January then came back to test that level in late July. So far VRT is making a smaller pullback off that test of resistance. Need to see the MACD climb back above zero and reset. I will then watch for a breakout over&nbsp;$155. Key Upcoming&nbsp;Data Economic Reports Earnings Reports I hope you’ve enjoyed The Market Mosaic, and please share this report with your family, friends, coworkers…or anyone that would benefit from an objective look at the stock&nbsp;market. Become a member of the Traders Hub to unlock access&nbsp;to: ✅Model Portfolio ✅Members Only&nbsp;Chat ✅Trade Ideas &amp; Live&nbsp;Alerts ✅Mosaic Vision Market Updates +&nbsp;More Our model portfolio is built using a “core and explore” approach, including a Stock Trading Portfolio and ETF Investment Portfolio. Come join us over at the Hub as we seek to capitalize on stocks and ETFs that are breaking&nbsp;out! Come join the&nbsp;Hub! Disclaimer: these are not recommendations and just my thoughts and opinions…do your own due diligence! I may hold a position in the securities mentioned in this&nbsp;report. The Fed Joins the Party. was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story

The Fed Joins the Party.

By: Medium
2025/09/24 15:44

Despite a deeply divided Federal Reserve, a renewed interest rate cutting cycle is underway at a time when financial conditions are already loose.

In their latest rate-setting meeting, the Fed cut rates by 0.25% as widely expected. Updated projections from the Fed points to a couple more rounds of rate cuts before the year is out.

But those projections are far from unanimous. Of the 19 officials providing forecasts, seven saw no need to cut rates further. The dual threat of rising inflation along with recent weakening in labor market data are dividing central banks officials.

Even Fed Chair Jerome Powell commented that it’s “challenging to know what to do”, and that further rate cuts are on a “meeting-by-meeting situation.”

Despite the uncertainty, various market gauges are confirming more rate cuts are ahead. Market-implied odds from the CME points to four cuts over the next 12 months. The 2-year Treasury yield, which tends to lead changes in the fed funds rate, is currently 0.68% below the level of fed funds.

That means the Fed is joining the rate-cutting party already underway around the world. The chart below shows the percentage of central banks cutting (blue line) versus raising rates (red line). On a global basis, 84% of central banks are now easing policy via rate cuts.

Chart from MacroMicro

While central bank concerns are pivoting toward the labor market, rate cuts along with loose financial conditions could deliver a spark to both the economy and inflation.

At the same time, more evidence is building that the economy is performing better than many investors and economists believe. That includes the most recent data on retail sales and setups in cyclical stocks and sectors.

This week, let’s look at the deep divisions emerging within the Fed, and the surprising outlook for bringing inflation under control. We’ll also look at how the stock market tends to perform after the Fed’s been on hold, and the positive message on the economic outlook coming from cyclical sectors.

The Chart Report

Periodically alongside their rate-setting meeting, the Fed releases member projections on things like economic growth, unemployment, and inflation. While the median values of those projections tends to garner the most attention, recent forecasts shows that there is not a clear consensus. You can see the “dot plot” below from the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), and that the median value calls for two more rate cuts this year. But seven of 19 members providing forecasts saw no need for further rate cuts (2025 forecast below). Updated projections also shows that the Fed doesn’t expect consumer inflation to return to the 2% target until 2028.

The Fed originally started cutting rates a year ago, and reduced the fed funds rate by 1.0%. But the central bank had been on hold since its last cut in December. Historically, a renewed rate cutting cycle after being on hold for six months or more has been positive for the S&P 500’s forward return. The chart below shows how the S&P has tended to perform in the 12 months before the Fed started cutting rates again, and how the S&P moved once cuts were resumed. You can see the drop ahead of restarting cuts actually lined up with the selloff into early April on trade war headlines. On average, the S&P 500 tends to see steady gains over the next 12 months once the Fed resumes rate cuts.

While large-cap stocks in the S&P 500 average strong gains looking ahead once the Fed resumes rate cuts, small-cap stocks in particular could be a beneficiary. Small-caps get more of their revenues and earnings from the domestic economy, where falling rates could help boost economic growth. And approximately 33% of companies in the Russell 2000 Index of small-cap stocks are financed with floating rate debt compared to just 6% in the S&P 500. Historically, small-caps have outperformed both mid- and large-caps during the three-, six-, and 12-month periods when the Fed cuts rates using data going back to the 1950s (chart below).

While historical data tends to favor more gains in the stock market now that the Fed is cutting rates again, the ultimate path for stocks will come down to the health of the economy and outlook for corporate earnings. There has been evidence that the economy is showing signs of accelerating, like the August retail sales report that increased 0.6% in August and beat expectations. Better consumer spending data is keeping the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model above 3% annualized for estimated 3Q growth. Stock prices also discount future business conditions, and there are positive signals among key stocks and sectors as well. I noted here the setup in regional banks, which could be setting up to see record highs. The chart below shows machinery-giant Caterpillar (CAT), whose stock is working higher after moving out to new highs over $400 back in July. Various cyclical stocks and sectors are sending positive messages on the growth outlook.

A rebound in the economy that drives a broad earnings recovery will be needed to sustain the bull market rally. While earnings growth is projected to broaden out into next year, the trend higher in the S&P 500’s 2026 earnings per share estimate has been driven by the “Magnificent 7” companies. Benchmarked to the start of April when trade war headlines were in full swing, you can see the drop in 2026 estimates for the S&P 500 and subsequent recovery. But the rebound has been fueled entirely by Mag 7 stocks with the other 493 only recently turning higher. The breadth of earnings contributions needs to expand in order to support the rally into next year.

Heard in the Hub

The Traders Hub features live trade alerts, market update videos, and other educational content for members.

Here’s a quick recap of recent alerts, market updates, and educational posts:

  • Global central bank easing cycle is accelerating.
  • Fed set to cut rates into loose financial conditions.
  • How to gain an edge over any professional forecaster.
  • This chart shows why food prices could add to inflation ahead.
  • A textbook base-on-base pattern that’s setting up in this fintech stock.

You can follow everything we’re trading and tracking by becoming a member of the Traders Hub.

By becoming a member, you will unlock all market updates and trade alerts reserved exclusively for members.

🚨Hub members were recently alerted to new trades spanning AI, space, fintech, and quantum computing sectors. Check out the special offer below to join the Hub today.

👉You can click here to join now👈

Trade Idea

Vertiv Holdings (VRT)

The stock peaked around the $150 level in January then came back to test that level in late July. So far VRT is making a smaller pullback off that test of resistance. Need to see the MACD climb back above zero and reset. I will then watch for a breakout over $155.

Key Upcoming Data

Economic Reports

Earnings Reports

I hope you’ve enjoyed The Market Mosaic, and please share this report with your family, friends, coworkers…or anyone that would benefit from an objective look at the stock market.

Become a member of the Traders Hub to unlock access to:

✅Model Portfolio

✅Members Only Chat

✅Trade Ideas & Live Alerts

✅Mosaic Vision Market Updates + More

Our model portfolio is built using a “core and explore” approach, including a Stock Trading Portfolio and ETF Investment Portfolio.

Come join us over at the Hub as we seek to capitalize on stocks and ETFs that are breaking out!

Come join the Hub!

Disclaimer: these are not recommendations and just my thoughts and opinions…do your own due diligence! I may hold a position in the securities mentioned in this report.

The Fed Joins the Party. was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009953-11.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017007-1.59%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 16:26
Share
Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Solid Intel, Aster's CEO confirmed that Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase. The chain has features such as sub-second transaction finality, native perpetual contract integration, low transaction fees, and a token repurchase plan.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01217+0.41%
Aster
ASTER$2.3673+38.22%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 17:06
Share
Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

PANews reported on September 24th that, according to The Block, Uniswap Labs launched "Compact v1" on Thursday, aiming to reduce cross-chain fragmentation. The system enables secure and reusable resource locking across different blockchain networks, creating a shared framework for developers to customize and compile systems. Compact is an ownerless ERC-6909 contract used to manage resource locks. Its core feature is that it allows initiators to deposit tokens to create resource locks. These locks are controlled by the initiator and can support multiple verifiable "compacts" with specified asset claim conditions. Its architecture consists of four key components: an allocator to prevent double spending, an arbitrator to verify commitment conditions, a tribunal as the settlement engine for cross-chain swaps, and an envoy providing backup verification for smart contract wallets. The system will support UniswapX cross-chain swaps, which have already been adopted by LI.FI and Rhinestone. Furthermore, Compact v1 has undergone multiple independent security reviews, with a full audit report forthcoming. It will also be included in the Uniswap bug bounty program.
CROSS
CROSS$0.25289+7.27%
Core DAO
CORE$0.407-0.61%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00498+2.87%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 17:22
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

Ian Calderon Runs for California Governor, Promises to Put Bitcoin at the Heart of State Policy

Canada accelerates China trade push as Washington hesitates