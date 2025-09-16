The Fellowship PAC launches with $100M for pro-crypto candidate

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 02:58
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005311-7.69%
GET
GET$0.00835-0.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08607-10.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017351-0.62%
Edge
EDGE$0.39113+4.29%
Propy
PRO$0.7066-3.89%

The Fellowship PAC, a newly registered super political action committee (super PAC), announced on Sept 15 that it is launching with more than $100 million committed to supporting candidates who promote transparency, digital asset innovation, and entrepreneurship.

According to its statement, the Fellowship PAC positions itself as a pro-crypto, pro-innovation committee designed to ensure the United States maintains its global leadership in digital assets.

The group, which registered with the Federal Election Commission under ID C00915181, emphasizes trust and accountability as its differentiators. Its stated mission is to align the interests of crypto entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers while reinforcing America’s role in shaping the future of blockchain-based finance and entrepreneurship.

The PAC said it would focus on backing candidates who commit to transparent and predictable digital asset rules, safeguard the country’s competitive edge in technology, and provide regulatory clarity to prevent talent and companies from moving offshore. Political committees of this type cannot coordinate directly with candidates or parties, but they can raise and spend unlimited amounts on independent expenditures.

There have been several other crypto-focused PACs launched in recent months. Fairshake, one of the largest crypto-aligned super PACs, raised more than $100 million across the 2024 cycle with support from Coinbase, Ripple, and various venture firms. Back in August, Politico reported that Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss had also contributed millions to the Digital Freedom Fund PAC.

It’s unclear who’s behind the new PAC. The Fellowship PAC did not return a request for comment by the time of publication.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/the-fellowship-pac-launches-with-100m-for-pro-crypto-candidate

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB demand wanes as holders offload meme tokens

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB demand wanes as holders offload meme tokens

Shiba Inu (SHIB) extends its decline at the time of writing on Friday after dropping nearly 5% so far this week. The on-chain data supports a correction ahead, as SHIB holders are unloading tokens amid the escalating Iran-Israel war.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001299-4.90%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000555-7.50%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002558-2.66%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 15:13
Share
PeckShield: Hacken was suspected of being attacked, HAI fell by about 100% in a short period of time

PeckShield: Hacken was suspected of being attacked, HAI fell by about 100% in a short period of time

PANews reported on June 21 that PeckShieldAlert tweeted a reminder that Hacken (HAI) was suspected of being attacked, and market data showed that the price of its token HAI fell
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01353-7.20%
HAI
HAI$0.008068--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0876+4.53%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 08:43
Share
Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Imagine a world where meme coins dominate the cryptocurrency landscape. Gigachad ($GIGA) flexes its muscles on social feeds, Comedian ($BAN) cracks jokes while moving markets, SPX6900 ($SPX) clings to absurd tickers, Apu Apustaja ($APU) revives classic meme nostalgia, and Banana for Scale ($BANANAS31) measures chaos in bunches. Each has its quirks, but in the middle […] The post Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Threshold
T$0.01674+0.66%
GIGACHAD
GIGA$0.01167-8.89%
SPX6900
SPX$1.2936-5.01%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 03:15
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB demand wanes as holders offload meme tokens

PeckShield: Hacken was suspected of being attacked, HAI fell by about 100% in a short period of time

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months