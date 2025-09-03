The First Official Step for Dogecoin (DOGE) for $175 Million Has Been Taken! “There’s an Elon Musk Detail Too!”

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 22:14
RealLink
REAL$0.06114+2.48%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00412--%
Triathon
GROW$0.0242+19.80%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001006+3.49%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01776+0.44%
DOGE
DOGE$0.219+4.58%

As the corporate treasury strategy towards altcoins continues to grow, the latest news comes for Dogecoin (DOGE).

Accordingly, a company called CleanCore Solutions has formed a strategic partnership with House of Doge, the corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, to create a Dogecoin treasury.

In this context, the first and only official Dogecoin Treasury supported by the Dogecoin Foundation will be established.

CleanCore Solutions announced it has raised $175 million in funding, backed by over 80 institutional and crypto investors, including Pantera, GSR, FalconX, and Borderless.

The proceeds from this funding round will be used to purchase Dogecoin.

Alex Spiro, Elon Musk’s personal lawyer, will be the chairman of CleanCore’s board of directors.

As part of the agreement, Dogecoin Foundation Director Timothy Stebbing and House of Doge CEO Marco Margiotta will take on board and executive roles at CleanCore.

House of Doge will provide support and advisory services to the treasury alongside 21Shares, the world’s largest crypto ETP issuer with experience in creating institutional-focused crypto investment products.

Together, House of Doge and 21Shares will oversee the strategic allocation, yield opportunities, and corporate governance of the official Dogecoin Treasury, ensuring transparency and routine reporting in line with corporate standards.

“By backing Dogecoin with a formal foundation-backed treasury strategy, we are setting a precedent for how public companies can align with foundations to build real utility around digital currency,” House of Doge CEO Marco Margiotta said in a statement.

Shares of CleanCore Solutions fell over 60% after announcing plans to become a Dogecoin treasury company.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-first-official-step-for-dogecoin-doge-for-175-million-has-been-taken-theres-an-elon-musk-detail-too/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$860.63+1.67%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1256+2.03%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002577+3.24%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
XRP Compared to Amazon’s Pre-Boom Days, Analyst Predicts $100–$200 Surge

XRP Compared to Amazon’s Pre-Boom Days, Analyst Predicts $100–$200 Surge

Popular crypto analyst Nick Anderson believes XRP current trajectory resembles Amazon’s (AMZN) performance just before its explosive rally.  Anderson shared this view in a recent episode of his Bullrunners show. Notably, he compared XRP’s recent price action to Amazon’s stock history. He emphasized that AMZN traded sideways for about 3,800 days—more than 10 years—starting from the year 2000.  Anderson pointed out that Amazon’s stock finally broke out in a massive cup-and-handle pattern in 2010. Following the breakout, AMZN entered a consolidation phase before skyrocketing from $5 to $200—a staggering 3,900% rally. He noted this explosive run unfolded over 15 years, from 2010 to 2025.  XRP to Hit $100 - $200 Interestingly, he suggested that XRP has mirrored AMZN’s performance over the years and that the third-biggest token is currently in a similar consolidation phase. Like AMZN did before its massive rally, Anderson claims XRP is using its previous high as support.  With XRP trading around $2.75 at the time of the analysis, he emphasized that the token is not far from the point — $5 — where AMZN began its rally. As XRP continues to mirror Amazon’s performance, Anderson speculated that the token could theoretically reach $100-$200, just like Amazon.  However, he noted that it would take years for XRP to achieve this milestone. Notably, the analyst believes many long-term holders, particularly those within the age of 30, could become wealthy if XRP climbs to a minimum target of $100. He assumes that by the time XRP reaches $100, these young investors will have turned 45 to 50 years old. He estimates that if XRP reaches $100, a holding of 10,000 tokens would be valued at $1 million.  XRP Short-Term Target  While expecting the forecast to take several years to materialize, Anderson predicted that XRP could soar to around $5 to $30 in the current cycle.  After this cycle’s rally, Anderson anticipates a major crash, which would eventually pave the way for “true adoption.” By 2030 and beyond, he expects to see strong price appreciation that will ultimately propel XRP’s price to the $100-$200 level.  According to him, XRP could attain the ambitious $100-$200 target faster than expected, especially if it sees massive liquidity – similar to what happened before the 2017 surge.  Meanwhile, the $100 price target is not new to XRP. As reported earlier, community commentators such as Linda Jonas and Moonshilla have predicted XRP’s spike to a lofty target.  In the meantime, the price of XRP is up 0.94% over the past 24 hours as it trades at $2.83. It has once again overtaken USDT and now ranks as the third-biggest cryptocurrency globally. To reach the $100-$200 target, XRP must soar by 3,433% and 6,967%.
Boom
BOOM$0.01237-2.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10011+2.47%
XRP
XRP$2.8708+2.61%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/03 21:59
Share
Ex-Ripple Engineer Breaks Silence on 'Huge Deal' in Ethereum's Arbitrum

Ex-Ripple Engineer Breaks Silence on 'Huge Deal' in Ethereum's Arbitrum

Why Ripple's former dev chief thinks Arbitrum may have just changed Ethereum's Layer-2 game
SQUID MEME
GAME$29.0056+10.41%
MAY
MAY$0.04259-0.88%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5127+1.78%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/03 20:12
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

XRP Compared to Amazon’s Pre-Boom Days, Analyst Predicts $100–$200 Surge

Ex-Ripple Engineer Breaks Silence on 'Huge Deal' in Ethereum's Arbitrum

Hong Kong SFC Regulated Exchange Lists BNB for Professional Investors

Changes in US crypto laws could impact charges in Do Kwon’s criminal case