The first XRP ETF in the United States officially trades, and SolMining launches XRP contracts, earning $3,800 a day.

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/18 19:29
The REX-Osprey partnership has launched the first U.S. spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) for Ripple (XRP). The fund, listed today on an American stock exchange under the ticker symbol $XRPR, now allows U.S. investors to gain exposure to XRP spot without having to access a cryptocurrency exchange. With its hybrid structure, regulated packaging, and convenient access, XRP is expected to attract both retail and institutional capital.

At the same time, Solmining launched a cloud mining contract that supports XRP payments. Users only need to hold XRP and activate cloud computing power, without additional operations or equipment. The system automatically settles profits daily, allowing previously idle XRP to generate daily income, earning $3,800 per day.

How do I get started with SolMining?

1. Visit SolMining and create your account – Sign up to get a $15 signup bonus

2. Choose a mining contract that fits your budget and schedule and purchase it.

3. Your earnings will be paid daily to your XRP wallet.

Some contract examples

  • Beginner Miner: Investment: $100 | Period: 2 days | Daily Return: $3.50 | Return at Maturity: $100 + $7

  • Entry-Level Miner: Investment: $500 | Period: 7 days | Daily Return: $6.25 | Return at Maturity: $500 + $43.75

  • Basic Miner: Investment: $3,000 | Period: 20 days | Daily Return: $43.5 | Return at Maturity: $3,000 + $870

  • Advanced Miner: Investment: $5,000 | Period: 30 days | Daily Return: $77.50 | Return at Maturity: $5,000 + $2,325

  • Top Miner: Investment: $16,000 | Period: 30 days | Daily Return: $264 | Return at Maturity: $16,000 + $7,920

  • Top Miner: Investment: $55,000 | Period: 40 days | Daily Return: $973.5 Maturity Payout: $55,000 + $38,940

  • Quantum Miner: Investment: $150,000 | Lifetime: 47 days | Daily Payout: $2,790 Maturity Payout: $150,000 + $131,130

The system settles mining income on a daily basis, and the principal is fully returned when the contract expires.

SolMining's Unique Features

  • Signup Bonus: New users receive a $15 bonus upon registration.

  • Multi-Currency Deposits and Withdrawals: Supports direct deposits and withdrawals of major cryptocurrencies such as XRP, BTC, DOGE, USDT, USDC, and LTC.

  • Automatic Daily Income: Automatically settle your income daily with transparent details.

  • Flexible Contract Options: Offers a variety of terms and amounts to meet different budgets and income requirements.

Safety and sustainability

In the development of digital assets and blockchain applications, security and sustainability remain core concerns for users and the industry. SolMining has made a clear commitment to both areas.

  • Compliance Assurance: SolMining is registered in the UK and utilizes multi-signature wallets, independent hot and cold wallets, and an AI-powered risk control system to effectively mitigate potential risks and ensure the security of user assets.

  • Transparent Operations: All contract execution and profit distribution are tracked and verified by users to avoid information asymmetry.

  • Green Energy Driven: SolMining's data centers primarily rely on solar, hydro, and wind power for low-carbon mining, meeting ESG sustainability standards.

  • Long-Term Vision: By continuously optimizing energy efficiency, SolMining not only ensures the stability of its platform operations but also promotes environmental and sustainable development across the industry.

Conclusion

With the successful listing of the first XRP spot ETF in the United States, investors are gradually building a bridge between traditional financial markets and crypto assets. SolMining's cloud computing contracts offer XRP holders another path to wealth growth, allowing them to generate daily returns on their idle assets. The combination of ETFs and cloud computing not only broadens investor options but also creates more diverse and stable cash flow opportunities for long-term holders.

Want to learn more? Please visit the official website: solmining.com

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

PANews reported on August 15 that according to Solid Intel , the Federal Reserve has officially withdrawn the prior notification requirements and related regulatory guidelines for banks' cryptocurrency-related activities.
PANews2025/08/16 00:05
After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025

After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025

The post After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 13:26 What if you could go back in time and grab Solana under $1 before it exploded to hundreds? That kind of regret has created countless crypto millionaire stories—and now history is setting up to repeat. BlockchainFX ($BFX) is shaping up as the best crypto presale of 2025, already live, generating revenue, and rewarding early buyers with daily USDT payouts. Meanwhile, coins like Solana are trading above $230, far beyond their presale glory days. This is not just hype—it’s a new crypto presale 2025 with real utility, a working product, and financial incentives that scream urgency. Those who act now could lock in life-changing gains before prices climb higher. Secure your $BFX today—don’t miss your second chance at a 1000x potential presale. BlockchainFX Presale: Why This Could Be the Next 100x Crypto of 2025 BlockchainFX isn’t a whitepaper dream—it’s a live trading super app combining crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities in one place. With 10,000+ daily users, a CertiK audit, and millions already processed in trading volume, BFX is backed by proof, not promises. The presale started at just $0.01. That chance is gone—today it trades at $0.024, with scheduled price increases every Monday until the confirmed launch at $0.05. Over $7.5 million has been raised from nearly 10,000 participants, all chasing explosive presale profits. The rewards are unmatched: up to 70% of platform fees redistributed daily as USDT, generating 4–7% per day returns and 90% APY even during presale. Token holders also unlock BFX Visa cards for real-world spending. Add in a $500,000 giveaway contest and listings confirmed on five centralized exchanges, and the urgency becomes crystal clear. Forecasts project $0.10–$0.25 post-launch, with long-term upside potentially crossing $1. A $5,000 entry at today’s price could balloon into over $200,000 if long-term targets play…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:32
Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Nasdaq-listed Caliber ( CWD ) announced it had purchased 278,011 Chainlink ( LINK ) tokens for approximately $ 6.5 million, at an average price of $ 23.38 per token. This is the second LINK acquisition under its Digital Asset Treasury ( DAT ) strategy, bringing its total LINK holdings to $ 6.7 million, making it one of the largest public holders. Caliber stated it will continue to increase its LINK holdings and will make acquisitions through existing funds and equity instruments.
PANews2025/09/18 19:55
