The floating loss of the whale who shorted BTC for four consecutive times has dropped to $27 million

According to PANews on October 5th, according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0x5D2F's BTC short position lost over $27 million. To avoid liquidation, it deposited another $15 million in USDC with Hyperliquid, with the new liquidation price at $130,700.
According to previous news , the floating loss of the "whale who shorted BTC for four consecutive times" has expanded to 28.08 million US dollars.
